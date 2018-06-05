Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, June 05, 2018, 11:53 a.m.

Judge sets deadline for ex-Trump campaign chairman to respond to witness-tampering allegations

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:04 a.m.

paul-manafort-right-president-donald-trumps-former-campaign-chairman-arrives-wednesday-at-federal-district-court-in-washington-with-his-attorney-kevin-downing

PHOTO BY AP/JOSE LUIS MAGANA

Paul Manafort (right), President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, arrives Wednesday at Federal District Court in Washington with his attorney, Kevin Downing.



A federal judge in Washington has given former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort until Friday to respond to allegations that he made several attempts to tamper with witnesses in his ongoing prosecution.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson also set a hearing for June 15, when she will consider whether to revoke Manafort's house arrest and jail him while awaiting trial.

Prosecutors working for special counsel Robert Mueller say Manafort and an associate "repeatedly" contacted two witnesses in an attempt to get them to lie about the nature of lobbying and public relations work he directed on behalf of Ukrainian interests.

Manafort is currently facing charges in two criminal cases that accuse him of bank fraud, tax evasion and acting as an unregistered foreign agent.

He has denied wrongdoing.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story and read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

