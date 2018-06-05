4 Arkansas swimming areas remain closed because of E. coli concerns; 1 reopens

An Arkansas swimming area reopened Monday after it was temporarily closed because of public health and safety concerns, officials said.

Ouachita National Forest park rangers said they found a high concentration of bacteria during weekly water testing and closed Lake Sylvia on Friday.

Further testing showed that by Monday, the high bacteria levels — usually caused by heavy rainfall that carries contaminants and animal waste into the water — had returned to normal.

Beaverfork in Conway, Piney Bay on Lake Dardanelle, Waveland on Blue Mountain Lake and Wooly Hollow in Greenbrier remained close Tuesday because of E. coli concerns, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The beaches will reopen once the levels are in an acceptable range, officials said.