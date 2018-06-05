Home / Latest News /
4 Arkansas swimming areas remain closed because of E. coli concerns; 1 reopens
This article was published today at 5:28 p.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
An Arkansas swimming area reopened Monday after it was temporarily closed because of public health and safety concerns, officials said.
Ouachita National Forest park rangers said they found a high concentration of bacteria during weekly water testing and closed Lake Sylvia on Friday.
Further testing showed that by Monday, the high bacteria levels — usually caused by heavy rainfall that carries contaminants and animal waste into the water — had returned to normal.
Beaverfork in Conway, Piney Bay on Lake Dardanelle, Waveland on Blue Mountain Lake and Wooly Hollow in Greenbrier remained close Tuesday because of E. coli concerns, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
The beaches will reopen once the levels are in an acceptable range, officials said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: 4 Arkansas swimming areas remain closed because of E. coli concerns; 1 reopens
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
gagewatcher says... June 5, 2018 at 6:13 p.m.
what would be the downside of every one taking high does of vitamin C everyday ?
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.