17-year-old credited with saving life of teenager at Arkansas public pool

Authorities are crediting a lifeguard with saving the life of a teenager at a public pool in northeast Arkansas.

Brycen Thomas, 17, of Bay was on duty around 4:45 p.m. Saturday when he noticed a group of swimmers competing to see who could hold their breath the longest, the city of Jonesboro said in a news release.

Thomas soon noticed a teenage boy lying motionless in 11 feet of water at the Jonesboro Pool Center and rescued him, according to city officials.

Fellow lifeguards Shelby Corn and Alexis Kapales then helped pull him out and checked for signs of life, authorities said, noting that they eventually detected a pulse.

Jonesboro Fire Department Capt. Jeremy Holler said in a statement his belief that Thomas “absolutely saved a life.”

“I believe the staff at the poolside, and especially the one young man, deserve public recognition,” Holler said.

The teen was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center and later transferred to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis. He was “breathing spontaneously and beginning to talk” as he was placed in an ambulance, the release states.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the boy was improving but still hospitalized, according to Jonesboro Pool Center Director Jarrod Stroud.