Little Rock mayor candidate to meet with neighborhoods group

Baker Kurrus, a candidate for Little Rock mayor, will meet with the Coalition of Little Rock Neighborhoods on Saturday.

Kurrus will speak to the group at 10 a.m. at the Willie L. Hinton Resource Center at the corner of 12th and Pine streets.

The public is invited to attend.

Kurrus is the chairman of the CHI-St. Vincent board. He was superintendent of the Little Rock School District from May 2015 through June 2016. Since then, he has done contract legal and consulting work.