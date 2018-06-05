Home / Latest News /
Undercover prostitution sting leads to 9 citations, Little Rock police say
This article was published today at 12:03 p.m.
Comments (5)
Nine men were cited in a prostitution sting in southwest Little Rock last week, according to police reports.
Undercover female officers working for the city's vice squad targeted "Johns" who were soliciting sex for $20, the documents show.
Police said the five-hour operation occurred Wednesday in three spots along Baseline Road, including a Splash Car Wash at 8020 Baseline Road and a liquor store at 8800 Baseline Road. One citation was made at 8000 Baseline Road.
The arrested men are:
- Jose Luis Rojas Cetina, 33, of Little Rock
- Sylvester Lee Dowd, 54, of Little Rock
- Marcus Alvarado, 46, of Little Rock
- Oskar Munoz, 33, of Little Rock
- Orenthal Christopher Walker, 25, of Conway
- Jose Abraham Romero, 36, of Alexander
- Cartavious Pumphrey, 26, of Little Rock
- Stefano Roberts, 30, of Conway
- Michael Ray, 55, of North Little Rock
The men were cited with sexual solicitation and not booked into the county jail, according to the reports.
Comments on: Undercover prostitution sting leads to 9 citations, Little Rock police say
DoubleBlind says... June 5, 2018 at 12:13 p.m.
Complete waste of LE resources and taxpayer $$. It’s also entrapment.
( suggest removal )
hah406 says... June 5, 2018 at 12:23 p.m.
Besides, for only $20, you are going to get what you pay for. Most likely syphilis.
( suggest removal )
independentlythinking says... June 5, 2018 at 12:55 p.m.
Wait a minute. So these "undercover" officers posed as prostitutes, and then basically created a crime that did not exist....what kind of dumb arse crap is that? Y'all need to find a new career if all you can do is create crime, instead of preventing it. Real crime that is! What an embarrassment to our state...
( suggest removal )
independentlythinking says... June 5, 2018 at 1:05 p.m.
And further more, since they "created" this crime, then they should also do the time! What?? Isn't that their motto...Crime doesn't pay!
🤔
( suggest removal )
AuntPetunia says... June 5, 2018 at 1:58 p.m.
These stings are designed to reduce the demand for human trafficking, although it is a drop in the bucket. Better to target pimps and other traffickers.
( suggest removal )
