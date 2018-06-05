Undercover prostitution sting leads to 9 citations, Little Rock police say

Nine men were cited in a prostitution sting in southwest Little Rock last week, according to police reports.

Undercover female officers working for the city's vice squad targeted "Johns" who were soliciting sex for $20, the documents show.

Police said the five-hour operation occurred Wednesday in three spots along Baseline Road, including a Splash Car Wash at 8020 Baseline Road and a liquor store at 8800 Baseline Road. One citation was made at 8000 Baseline Road.

The arrested men are:

Jose Luis Rojas Cetina, 33, of Little Rock

Sylvester Lee Dowd, 54, of Little Rock

Marcus Alvarado, 46, of Little Rock

Oskar Munoz, 33, of Little Rock

Orenthal Christopher Walker, 25, of Conway

Jose Abraham Romero, 36, of Alexander

Cartavious Pumphrey, 26, of Little Rock

Stefano Roberts, 30, of Conway

Michael Ray, 55, of North Little Rock

The men were cited with sexual solicitation and not booked into the county jail, according to the reports.