Pair robs LR man of cash, cellphone

A Little Rock man was robbed at knifepoint Friday night while trying to pick up a television he purchased via an app, authorities said.

The 28-year-old victim told police he went around 11 p.m. to 1600 John Barrow Road, the listed address for Kanis Pointe apartments, to meet the female who sold him the TV on the Letgo app. When he arrived, she and a male friend were trying to unlock the door to an apartment that she claimed was her mother's, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

When the seller said she had unlocked the door, the victim reportedly stepped forward and her friend moved behind him. Both robbers then pulled out 10-inch knives, he told police.

According to authorities, the victim handed over $100 in cash and his Samsung Galaxy S7 before going back to his car.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report. The female robber was described as being black with a medium-length afro, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, while her friend was listed as a black male who stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and had a "military style" haircut.

NLR man is jailed in machete attack

A North Little Rock man is accused of cutting his cousin with a machete on Wednesday during a dispute with his mother, police say.

Steven Andrew Tate, 37, was arrested about 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday after officers were called to his home in the 5200 block of North Cedar Street, a report shows.

Tate had tried to charge at his mother when his cousin stepped between them, prompting Tate to grab a machete and come at the cousin, causing a laceration to his hand, according to the report.

As of Monday evening, Tate was being held in lieu of $5,000 bond at the Pulaski County jail, records show. He is charged with second-degree domestic battery.

Couple attack each other; both jailed

A Little Rock couple is behind bars for cutting each other with a knife Sunday night, police say.

According to an arrest report, Latresha Joyce Burton, 51, and James Edward Burton, 58, were in a "reckless physical altercation" involving a knife when officers were called to their home in the 1500 block of Glenda Drive about 10:15 p.m.

Both were being held without bail at the Pulaski County jail as of Monday evening.

Metro on 06/05/2018