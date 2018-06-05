More voyeurism counts filed against former camp director

A former Christian camp director in Arkansas accused of secretly recording a woman faces additional counts related to the filming of other people, including a girl, at a cabin.

Robert M. Powell, 45, of Searcy initially faced one count of video voyeurism, according to records in White County Circuit Court. Two additional counts were added later, according to a May 25 affidavit.

Detectives with the White County sheriff's office were called April 6 to Camp Wyldewood to investigate a suspicious device found inside a cabin on the property where tenants had been living.

Powell, acting as landlord, had reportedly "placed what appeared to be a 'power outlet faceplate' on [the victims'] bedroom wall, under the ruse that he was placing the outlet covers where he would be having actual electrical outlets installed," the document said.

Several of the more than 300 video clips captured between March 15 and April 6 showed a woman and a 10-year-old girl "in various stages of undress," according to the affidavit.

A third victim also was filmed, the document said, and Powell was ordered to not have contact with any of the three.

The camera was discovered when one victim noticed a "faint light" coming from the device, the sheriff's office said.

After learning of the accusations against Powell, camp officials said they took "immediate action" and fired him.

Powell told investigators he bought the recording device and placed it in the hopes of obtaining video for "sexual gratification," according to the affidavit.

Powell's name did not appear in records for the White County jail as of Monday morning. He is scheduled to appear in court today.

State Desk on 06/05/2018