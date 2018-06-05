New apartments in downtown North Little Rock set to open soon

The first of several development projects in a concentrated area of North Little Rock’s Argenta downtown district will have a portion completed and open by July 1, a company representative said.

Thrive Argenta, a $16 million, 162-unit apartment complex, will have its first 26 apartments available July 1, said leasing consultant Tess Lester. Monthly rent will range from $875 for one-bedroom units to $1,250 for two-bedroom apartments, as listed on thriveargenta.com.

The remainder of the apartment buildings are under construction between East Fourth and East Fifth streets and Poplar and Magnolia streets, not far to the southeast of the publicly owned Argenta Plaza to be built on Main Street between Fifth and Sixth streets.

The five-story First Orion building is to be behind the plaza, and a restaurant/apartment building and a three-story office building will be just to the plaza’s north.

Having additional living space for potential downtown workers has been a catalyst for the adjoining public and private developments in Argenta, city officials have said. The apartments are by Fort Smith-based ERC, a multifamily and commercial real estate company.

Work on the other developments is expected to begin late this month or in early July, city officials have said.