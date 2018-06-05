Report of woman asleep in North Little Rock drive-thru ends in patrol car struck, arrest, police say

North Little Rock police said they have arrested a woman accused of falling asleep in a McDonald's drive-thru and fleeing from authorities with her child in the back seat.

Officers responded at 10 p.m. Friday to 4422 Camp Robinson Road after someone called to report a possibly intoxicated woman who kept falling asleep at the wheel while in the drive-thru line, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

When police arrived, employees reportedly indicated that the driver, later identified as 35-year-old Tiffany Grimes, was about to leave the parking lot. Grimes ignored signals to stop and began driving south on Camp Robinson, the report states.

An officer had to force her to stop by driving in front of her, according to police.

An officer noted that he knocked on the window of Grimes' Honda Accord, but as he was doing so, the North Little Rock resident drove forward and hit the passenger side of a patrol car parked in front of her.

According to authorities, Grimes eventually opened the door and asked why officers were knocking on her window, adding that she had earlier had a margarita and taken the painkiller Hydrocodone. Police said she appeared drunk with bloodshot eyes and was slurring her speech.

The report states that Grimes had to be forcibly removed from the vehicle. She also reportedly refused to perform a field sobriety or breathalyzer test.

Authorities said that they later found Grimes' daughter, under age 7, had been in the back seat.

Grimes was booked at 1:15 a.m. Saturday into the Pulaski County jail on multiple charges, including DWI, fleeing, careless driving and second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, records show. She remained at the jail as of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, and no bail had been set.

She also has multiple outstanding warrants from Jacksonville, where she has been charged with contempt of court and failure to serve jail time.