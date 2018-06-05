Forced to get into car, withdraw $200 from ATM, North Little Rock man tells police

Authorities are investigating after robbers forced a man to withdraw $200 at ATM on Sunday, North Little Rock police said.

The 51-year-old victim told officers he was walking at 2 a.m. near Twin City Mattress, 2300 Railroad Ave., when he was approached by two to three males.

One person pointed a gun at him and forced him into a silver four-door car that took him to the United Prairie Bank ATM at 501 Pike Ave., according to a police report.

The North Little Rock resident reported the holdup about 9:45 a.m. that day. When asked why he waited, he told officers he was tired.

No suspects had been named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.