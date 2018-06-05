Home / Latest News /
Forced to get into car, withdraw $200 from ATM, North Little Rock man tells police
This article was published today at 5:48 p.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
Authorities are investigating after robbers forced a man to withdraw $200 at ATM on Sunday, North Little Rock police said.
The 51-year-old victim told officers he was walking at 2 a.m. near Twin City Mattress, 2300 Railroad Ave., when he was approached by two to three males.
One person pointed a gun at him and forced him into a silver four-door car that took him to the United Prairie Bank ATM at 501 Pike Ave., according to a police report.
The North Little Rock resident reported the holdup about 9:45 a.m. that day. When asked why he waited, he told officers he was tired.
No suspects had been named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Forced to get into car, withdraw $200 from ATM, North Little Rock man tells police
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
gagewatcher says... June 5, 2018 at 6:29 p.m.
okay dingbat, do you not understand it is not safe to walk any city street at 2 in the morning?
does this person need personal care from family or state health officials ?
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.