PIRATES

Kison dead at 68

Bruce Kison, a pitcher who helped the Pittsburgh Pirates win the World Series in 1971 and 1979 and spent three decades in player development and scouting roles, has died of cancer. He was 68.

His wife, Anna Marie, said Kison died Saturday at the Tidewell Hospice in Bradenton, Fla., near his home. He had been diagnosed with renal cancer on Feb. 14.

Kison won Game 4 of the 1971 World Series — the first night game in World Series history — when he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings of one-hit relief against Baltimore as a rookie, allowing only a bloop double to Paul Blair. He started and lost the 1979 opener against the Orioles, getting just one out and giving up five runs. He had a 5-1 record and 1.98 ERA in 10 postseason appearances, including four starts.

“Bruce will always be remembered as a great part of the Pittsburgh Pirates organization,” team president Frank Coonelly said in a statement.

Kison was selected by Pittsburgh in the 14th round of the 1968 amateur draft, made his big league debut on July 4, 1971, and went 115-88 with a 3.66 ERA, 12 saves and 1,073 strikeouts in 1,809 2/3 innings for the Pirates (1971-1979), California Angels (1980-1984) and Boston (1985).

Known for pitching inside, he hit 68 batters in 15 big league seasons. He was said to have once hit seven batters in a minor league game. On July 8, 1977, he sparked a fight when he hit Philadelphia’s Mike Schmidt on the back with a pitch, two batters after giving up a home run to Garry Maddox.

Kison threw a one-hitter at home against San Diego on June 3, 1979, giving up Barry Evans’ two-out double in the eighth. He pitched another one-hitter the following April 23, leading 17-0 at Minnesota when he allowed Ken Landreaux’s one-out double in the ninth.

After retiring as a player in 1985, he was a minor league pitching instructor for Pittsburgh, bullpen coach for Kansas City in 1992 and 1993, the Royals pitching coach from 1994-1998 and Baltimore’s pitching coach in 1999. He later worked as a scout for Baltimore until his retirement in December.

Kison was honored in January as a Legend in Scouting by the Professional Baseball Scouts Foundation.He married the former Anna Marie Orlando in 1971, leaving Game 7 of the World Series at Baltimore’s Memorial Stadium by helicopter for a private flight to Pittsburgh, where he was met by a police escort to get to the wedding.

Kison is survived by his wife, son Robbie, daughter Jennifer Kison Goedde and four grandchildren. A funeral will be held at the Bridge Church in Bradenton on June 16.

WHITE SOX

Davidson returns from DL

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox have reinstated utility player Matt Davidson from the 10-day disabled list and optioned catcher Alfredo Gonzalez and infielder Matt Skole to Class AAA Charlotte.

The 27-year-old Davidson was batting .243 with 11 home runs and 28 RBI in 42 games. He started 27 games at designated hitter, with eight at third base and five at first. He hasn’t played since May 22 before he went on the DL with back spasms.

The 25-year-old Gonzalez went 1-9 with one RBI in three games with the White Sox after his contract was purchased from Charlotte on May 24. He recorded his first major league hit on Sunday against Milwaukee, a game-tying RBI single off Brent Suter in the fifth inning. The 28-year-old Skole went 3-11 with one home run, one RBI and two runs scored in four games. Skole became the sixth player in team history to homer in his first major league game, against Cleveland on May 28.

INDIANS

Perez’s deal $1.75M

CLEVELAND — Pitcher Oliver Perez has a $1.75 million salary while in the major leagues under his deal with the Cleveland Indians.

The 36-year-old left-hander signed with the Indians on Saturday and pitched in two games over the weekend, allowing two hits in 2 1/3 scoreless innings at Minnesota.

Cleveland has used 16 relievers this season and has the highest bullpen ERA at 6.02.

Perez has a $250,000 salary should he pitch in the minor leagues under the deal. In the majors, he can earn $650,000 in performance bonuses based on games: $50,000 each for 10, 15 and 20, and $100,000 apiece for 25, 30, 35, 40 and 45.

He had a 2.57 ERA in 16 games this season for New York Yankees’ Class AAA team at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Perez had a 4.95 ERA in 64 appearances last year for Washington