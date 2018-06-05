100 years ago

June 5, 1918

JONESBORO --L.B. Golden, a merchant of Bono, was tried before Food Administrator Gordon Mathews and his Executive Committee this morning on a charge of violating the federal food laws. Golden pleaded guilty to the charge of selling one man 24 pounds of sugar at one time, but said he thought it would not be a violation to sell him this amount as the man had eight persons in his family. He was informed he had violated the law, ignorance being no excuse. It was voted to close the store for two days, the placard of the government being placed on the door.

50 years ago

June 5, 1968

HOT SPRINGS -- Governor Rockefeller said Tuesday that Arkansas was being considered for a major industry that would employ 15,000 persons. Mr. Rockefeller, addressing the Arkansas LP Gas Association, said the announcement might come "late this summer." He said the state was in top contention for the industry at this time. Robert Millwee Jr. of Little Rock, executive director of the Arkansas Industrial Development Commission, said Tuesday that he didn't know what the governor was referring to.

25 years ago

June 5, 1993

WEST MEMPHIS -- Residents of West Memphis displayed mixed emotions of anger and relief Friday morning when it was announced that three local teen-agers had been arrested in the slayings of three 8-year-old boys last month. Tension ran high at the municipal court building, as the father of one slain boy tried to attack one of the teen-agers. Crittenden County officials refused to say why the murders had been committed or to provide any details of the crime, except that it appeared the teens did not know the three younger boys before the murders.

10 years ago

June 5, 2008

• Calvin Stovall, a Pine Bluff man accused of ordering an attack that resulted in the 2003 torture and murder of his former marijuana-dealing partner, was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison. Stovall, 38, pleaded guilty on Jan. 31 to a marijuana-trafficking conspiracy, avoiding a jury trial on other charges that included the murder of Darryl Johnson, 38, also of Pine Bluff. But at his sentencing hearing Tuesday and Wednesday in the courtroom of U.S. District Judge Bill Wilson Jr., prosecutors sought to establish by the greater weight of evidence that the murder was part of the conspiracy, and that Stovall's sentence should take the murder into account.

Metro on 06/05/2018