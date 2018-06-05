Pair looking after each other

FAYETTEVILLE -- Two highly regarded junior Memphis Briarcrest Christian teammates, offensive lineman Omari 'Big O' Thomas and athlete Jabari Small made return trips to Fayetteville on Sunday to visit the Arkansas Razorbacks.

"The visit was a successful visit once again," Thomas said. "I was pleased with all the facilities and the hospitality."

Thomas, 6-4, 305 pounds, has 25 scholarship offers from schools like the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Alabama, Tennessee, Clemson, Auburn, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas A&M among others. He and Small visited the Hogs in February.

He was able to learn from offensive line coach Dustin Fry while sitting in a film session.

"Keeping my knees in," said Thomas, who hopes to visit the Hogs for a game in the fall. "Just being able to keep my knees in which will cause me to be more explosive and get to my point of attack quicker."

Coach Chad Morris and his staff conducted their first on-campus camp Sunday and Small added an offer from the Hogs after a strong performance which thrilled Thomas.

"It was a success because my brother Jabari Small received an offer from the university," Thomas said.

CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates Thomas a 4-star plus prospect.

"He already looks like a major college offensive lineman," Lemming said. "He does a great job of finishing his blocks while always looking for someone else to block and despite his size, he's very quick to the second level and takes good angles to his blocks."

Thomas, who has a 3.0 grade point average, is planning to major in broadcasting in college. College coaches can't initiate contact with junior prospects on social media until Sept.1, but schools still find ways to communicate with them.

"I just have to call them myself or they will contact my head coach and then my head coach will just let me know," Thomas said.

He and Fry are communicating when they can.

"Well, we don't talk a lot since I'm still an underclassman, but for the most part we have a decent relationship, and he is a cool guy and is honest," Thomas said.

Small, 5-10, 186 pounds, worked out at running back and cornerback at the Razorback Night Camp.

"This offer means a lot to me," Small said. "Arkansas is the first SEC school to offer me, and they've never sugarcoated anything throughout this process prior to the offer. Arkansas, even before this offer stood out to me because I visited earlier this spring. The facilities stood out to me and the coaches' energy stood out to me a lot also. Arkansas is definitely one of my top schools right now."

He also has offers from North Carolina, Central Michigan, Cincinnati and Southern Mississippi. Morris told Small that the Razorbacks aren't settled on a position for him yet.

"Because they loved how I played on both sides of the ball," Small said. "He said we'll figure that out later on in the process. They just loved my versatility and my competitive spirit."

Small said he's being recruited by Fry, associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor and cornerbacks coach Mark Smith. He and Thomas hope to attend the same school.

"Yeah, it's definitely a thing we always discuss, but we are still going to choose the school that best fits us and have our best interest individually," Small said.

He had 32 carries for 148 yards, 2 touchdowns and 22 receptions for 266 yards and 3 touchdowns as a sophomore. He also had 6 tackles, 3 interceptions with 2 returned for scores.

He's hoping to visit the Hogs a third time.

"Oh yeah for sure. If not this summer, definitely for a game," Small said.

Small is friends with Hog sophomore running back Chase Hayden and his father Aaron.

"They told me all good things," Small said. "They also said take my time in the process."

Sports on 06/05/2018