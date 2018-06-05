Springdale couple accused of plot to kill circuit judge

BENTONVILLE -- A woman is accused of trying to use electronic equipment and a photo of Marilyn Monroe as payment to have a Benton County circuit judge killed.

Dorris Renee Jenkins, 36, and her fiance, Adan Taylor, 21, both of Springdale, are each being held in the Benton County jail in lieu of $1 million bond. Jenkins was arrested Saturday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit capital murder, and Taylor was arrested on suspicion of accessory to commit capital murder.

Prosecutors have not filed formal charges.

Jenkins was in the jail Thursday when, according to the affidavit, she asked a fellow inmate, who was a confidential informant, if she knew someone who would "take out a judge."

Police said Jenkins told the informant she wanted Circuit Judge Brad Karren killed and agreed to meet the informant after getting out of jail. The informant planned to introduce Jenkins to an undercover sheriff's detective, according to the affidavit.

The informant and detective met with Jenkins and Taylor on Saturday to discuss "the hit" and to hang out for the night, according to court documents. Detectives recorded the meeting.

Jenkins claimed Karren has been arresting members of her family since 1997 and she feels he is unfair, according to the affidavit. Jenkins said she had a list of 15 people she wanted killed. The deputy told her it was very expensive, and Jenkins trimmed the list to two people, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit did not specify other names on the list.

Jenkins asked the undercover detective to kill Karren for a tablet computer and sound bar, according to the affidavit. The tablet was at Jenkins' home, but the sound bar had been pawned.

Taylor said he would retrieve the sound bar and get it to the undercover detective as payment, according to the affidavit.

Jenkins also offered an original photographic print of Marilyn Monroe valued at $25,000 as additional payment, according to court documents.

A photo of Marilyn Monroe was reported stolen from a shop in the Farmington area last month by Mark Silva.

"This is so weird," Silva said Monday afternoon. "Who else has a signed picture of Marilyn Monroe? I'm positive that's the one."

Silva said he reported the theft to the Washington County sheriff's office about four weeks ago but hadn't heard anything about the picture or the stolen collectibles, which he described as vintage Hot Wheels and Tonka vehicles. Silva said he operates a vintage car business and also deals in a variety of collectibles and memorabilia that are bought and sold at vintage car shows he attends.

Kelly Cantrell, spokesman for the sheriff's office, confirmed that a report of a stolen Marilyn Monroe photograph was made May 10. She said the report can't be released because the investigation is active.

Silva said Monday he called the Benton County sheriff's office to see if he could get any information about the case and alert them to his stolen property report. Silva said he would value the stolen photograph at $1,500, but only with the accompanying letter of authenticity, which he said he still has.

"This is serious," Silva said.

Jenkins and Taylor appeared Monday in Circuit Judge Robin Green's court for bond hearings, and the judge ordered them to have no contact with Karren.

Jenkins is charged in an unrelated case with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of failure to appear. The case was assigned to Karren's court, but Green will preside over both of Jenkins' criminal cases.

"I want to express my gratitude to law enforcement for keeping our families safe in Northwest Arkansas," Karren said.

Jenkins' and Taylor's arraignments are scheduled for June 18 in Green's court.

