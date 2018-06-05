State probe of Files set with prosecutor's pick

FORT SMITH -- A special prosecutor has been appointed to investigate whether former state Sen. Jake Files has broken any state laws.

Arkansas Prosecutor Coordinator Bob McMahan said Monday that one of his staff attorneys, Jason Barrett, has been appointed by Sebastian County Circuit Judge Stephen Tabor to handle the investigation. Barrett handles conflict cases around the state, McMahan said.

Files pleaded guilty in January to federal charges of wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering and is awaiting sentencing on those charges.

Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Shue filed a motion last week asking Tabor to appoint the special prosecutor to look into state charges. Shue said in the motion that there was a potential conflict of interest with his office investigating Files and that he wanted to avoid the appearance of impropriety.

Once sworn in, the special prosecutor will have full investigative and prosecutorial authority in investigating and prosecuting Files, Tabor wrote in his order.

Shue said in the motion that "preliminary allegations of fault or possible criminal conduct have been made to the office of the prosecuting attorney with regards to Jake Files, a former state senator."

Shue declined to comment Monday on what faults or possible criminal conduct were alleged against Files. Shue also would not elaborate on the potential conflict of interest his office might have if it took part in the investigation into the former state senator.

Shue's request for a special prosecutor came after he asked in an April 10 letter to U.S. Attorney Duane "Dak" Kees whether an $80,000 wire transfer from nursing home industry executive David L. Norsworthy to Files' construction company, FFH Construction LLC, on Nov. 24, 2014, was a violation of federal law.

The letter, obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette through an Arkansas Freedom of Information Act request, asked Kees whether federal officials investigated the transfer and whether it was part of the conduct for which Files was being sentenced in federal court.

The transfer was listed on a First National Bank of Fort Smith statement of the FFH Construction bank account dated Nov. 28, 2014, which was obtained from Shue.

Files and FFH Construction LLC have been named as defendants in several civil lawsuits filed in Sebastian County and elsewhere, but Files has not been charged in state court with any criminal offense.

He pleaded guilty to the federal fraud charges for pocketing state money he obtained for a Fort Smith softball complex project and for pledging a forklift that he didn't own as collateral for a bank loan.

He is to be sentenced on the federal charges June 18 before Western District of Arkansas Chief District Judge P.K. Holmes III.

Attorneys for the government recommended in a sentencing memorandum filed last week that Files receive the maximum two-year prison sentence under federal sentencing guidelines for the crimes.

In arguing for the prison sentence, the government said Files, a state senator for District 8, which covers part of Sebastian County, had the responsibility to legally spend the state General Improvement Fund money allocated to him.

"That was his job, his responsibility and his solemn duty as a senator. But Files betrayed this trust and used his authority over the GIF money not to promote economic and community development in his district but to personally enrich himself instead," the government argued.

Acknowledging that the bank fraud guilty plea made Files ineligible for probation, his court-appointed attorney James Pierce recommended that Files be sentenced to the lower end of a 12- to 18-month range and receive some home confinement after his release.

Pierce wrote that Files has promised to make full restitution and is unlikely to re-offend. Once honored with awards for his work in the community and the Arkansas Legislature, Files' "reputation in the community which he has served for many years has been ruined," Pierce wrote.

Files served in the Arkansas House of Representatives from 1999 to 2003 and in the Senate from 2011 to early February.

According to federal court records, Files invited Fort Smith officials to apply to the Western Arkansas Planning and Development District for General Improvement Fund grant money that he controlled. The money was to be used to pay for work on the River Valley Sports Complex, which Files and Lee Webb were developing on city property.

Files submitted to the development district three fictitious bids for contracts to run utility lines to the complex, according to court records. He drew up the bids so one of his employees would win the low bid and $26,945.91 in grant money.

Files instructed the employee to open a bank account and to deposit the money, court records said. He then instructed the employee to withdraw $14,000 cash and an $11,931.91 cashier's check made out to FFH Construction.

He deposited the check into an account he controlled at First National Bank of Fort Smith, according to court documents.

On the bank fraud charge, Files obtained a loan totaling $25,172 from First Western Bank and used a forklift he no longer owned as collateral, court records said.

A Section on 06/05/2018