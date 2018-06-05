Home / Latest News /
Teen charged in accidental fatal shooting of brother, 2, in Ohio
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:26 p.m.
DAYTON, Ohio — Authorities say a 13-year-old Ohio boy who accidentally shot and killed his 2-year-old brother while playing with a gun has been charged with reckless homicide.
The Dayton Daily News reports the toddler killed Monday afternoon at a home in Harrison Township was Jvonte Johnston. His brother had a denial plea entered on his behalf Tuesday during a juvenile court hearing.
Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer says Tuesday that Jvonte's father, 34-year-old Jamahl Evans, has been charged in federal court with being a felon in possession of a gun. Evans has appeared in court, telling a judge he wouldn't be hiring his own attorney.
Plummer says investigators found two guns and marijuana prepared for sale inside Evans' home.
