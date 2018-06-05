Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, June 05, 2018, 11:54 a.m.

West Little Rock eatery to close; restaurant was only Arkansas location of upscale chain

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 11:23 a.m.

del-friscos-grille-opened-in-the-promenade-at-chenal

PHOTO BY JENNIFER CHRISTMAN

Del Frisco's Grille opened in the Promenade at Chenal.


Del Frisco’s Grille is set to permanently close its location in west Little Rock after nearly three years in business, the restaurant said.

The eatery opened in September 2015 at the Promenade at Chenal shopping center, 17711 Chenal Parkway, as the only location of the chain in Arkansas.

A restaurant worker confirmed by phone Tuesday morning that the last day in business for Del Frisco’s will be Sunday.

Requests for comment from a shopping center spokeswoman as well as the Little Rock restaurant's general manager were not immediately returned.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

abb says... June 5, 2018 at 11:43 a.m.

Best fine dining in Central AR is Cache downtown.

