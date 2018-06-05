West Little Rock eatery to close; restaurant was only Arkansas location of upscale chain

Del Frisco’s Grille is set to permanently close its location in west Little Rock after nearly three years in business, the restaurant said.

The eatery opened in September 2015 at the Promenade at Chenal shopping center, 17711 Chenal Parkway, as the only location of the chain in Arkansas.

A restaurant worker confirmed by phone Tuesday morning that the last day in business for Del Frisco’s will be Sunday.

Requests for comment from a shopping center spokeswoman as well as the Little Rock restaurant's general manager were not immediately returned.