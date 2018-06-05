Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, June 05, 2018, 6:44 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

WEHCO Media names new president of digital division

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 5:45 p.m.

Jay Horton

Jay Horton

WEHCO Media Inc. has hired Jay Horton, a leader in digital media for the past 18 years, as president of its digital division, the company said Tuesday.

Horton has been responsible for sales and marketing as well as partner, product and platform development for newspapers, working with Scripps, Knight-Ridder and the Gannett Co.

WEHCO, a family owned company based in Little Rock, owns the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette as well as newspapers, magazines, cable television companies and digital marketing agencies in Arkansas, Tennessee, Texas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Mississippi.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: WEHCO Media names new president of digital division

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

RBBrittain says... June 5, 2018 at 5:56 p.m.

Perhaps he can explain to Hussman how stupid it is to buy an $800 iPad for every Northeast Arkansas subscriber just so you don't have to run your delivery trucks up a BRAND NEW FREEWAY every morning!

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online