WEHCO Media names new president of digital division

WEHCO Media Inc. has hired Jay Horton, a leader in digital media for the past 18 years, as president of its digital division, the company said Tuesday.

Horton has been responsible for sales and marketing as well as partner, product and platform development for newspapers, working with Scripps, Knight-Ridder and the Gannett Co.

WEHCO, a family owned company based in Little Rock, owns the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette as well as newspapers, magazines, cable television companies and digital marketing agencies in Arkansas, Tennessee, Texas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Mississippi.

