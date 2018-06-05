Home / Latest News /
WEHCO Media names new president of digital division
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 5:45 p.m.
WEHCO Media Inc. has hired Jay Horton, a leader in digital media for the past 18 years, as president of its digital division, the company said Tuesday.
Horton has been responsible for sales and marketing as well as partner, product and platform development for newspapers, working with Scripps, Knight-Ridder and the Gannett Co.
WEHCO, a family owned company based in Little Rock, owns the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette as well as newspapers, magazines, cable television companies and digital marketing agencies in Arkansas, Tennessee, Texas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Mississippi.
RBBrittain says... June 5, 2018 at 5:56 p.m.
Perhaps he can explain to Hussman how stupid it is to buy an $800 iPad for every Northeast Arkansas subscriber just so you don't have to run your delivery trucks up a BRAND NEW FREEWAY every morning!
