White House cancels NFL Eagles ceremony, plans 'Celebration of America'
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:14 p.m. Updated today at 1:17 p.m.
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump abruptly canceled his Tuesday ceremony celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory after many players declined to show up. The White House accused the players of abandoning their fans, and Trump quickly scheduled a "Celebration of America" with military bands as he stoked fresh controversy over players who protest racial injustice by taking a knee during the national anthem.
Fuming over the risk of a low Eagles' turnout, Trump late Monday said the usual Super Bowl celebration was off.
Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the team had notified the White House last Thursday that 81 members, including players, coaches and managers would be attending. But she said the team got back in touch late Friday and tried to reschedule, "citing the fact that many players would not be in attendance." They proposed a time when Trump would be overseas.
Sanders said the White House continued to work with the team over the weekend but in the end, "the Eagles offered to send only a tiny handful of representatives, while making clear that the great majority of players would not attend the event."
"In other words," she added, "the vast majority of the Eagles team decided to abandon their fans."
Eagles officials declined immediate comment on the White House's version of events. An earlier statement did not directly addressing the cancellation.
"Watching the entire Eagles community come together has been an inspiration," the team statement read. "We are truly grateful for all of the support we have received and we are looking forward to continuing our preparations for the 2018 season."
Trump had originally said the event had been scrapped because some Eagles players "disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country" — even though none of the Super Bowl champion Eagles had taken a knee during the anthem in 2017.
"We will proudly be playing the National Anthem and other wonderful music celebrating our Country today at 3 P.M., The White House, with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus. Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!" he tweeted.
That was a challenge to a new NFL policy that requires players protesting racial injustice to stand if they're on the field during the national anthem or else stay in the locker room.
"Staying in the Locker Room for the playing of our National Anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry!" Trump wrote.
The National Football League Players Association, the union representing NFL players, said in a statement that it was disappointed by the decision to disinvite the players and said the reversal had led to the cancellation of several community service events for young people in the Washington area.
"NFL players love their country, support our troops, give back to their communities and strive to make America a better place," it said in a statement.
Trump had initially praised the NFL's new policy, which was intended to quell the controversy surrounding the protests that began in 2016 when San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began silently kneeling on the sidelines during the anthem. Kaepernick's protest was intended to raise awareness around racism and, specifically, the killing of black men by police.
But Trump accused the players of being unpatriotic and suggested they be fired for their actions.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney on Tuesday suggested it was Trump's patriotism that should be questioned.
"When he had the opportunity to serve his country for real, his father got him out of it, and I think it's really disingenuous for him to talk about patriotism in any way shape or form," Kenney told CNN, referring to military draft deferments Trump obtained that kept him out of the service during the Vietnam War.
Trump had been leery of the Eagles' planned visit to the White House for some time because the team's owner, Jeffrey Lurie, has been a Trump critic and several of players have been outspoken against the anthem policy, according to an outside confidant and a White House official not authorized to discuss internal conversations publicly.
Trump was angry when he learned how few Eagles planned to attend Tuesday's event and ordered aides to scrap the visit, believing a low turnout would reflect poorly on him. He had told aides last year that he was embarrassed when Tom Brady, the star quarterback of that season's champion New England Patriots, opted to skip a White House visit.
Trump instead ordered that Tuesday's event be turned into a "celebration of America" that would highlight his anthem stance. Senior counselor Kellyanne Conway, an Eagles fan, was helping organize the event.
The president told one confidant Monday that he aimed to periodically revive the anthem issue in the months ahead, believing its return to the headlines would help Republicans as the midterm elections approached.
Last week, Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins said he would not attend the ceremony and participate in a group photo "to avoid being used as any kind of pawn." Quarterback Carson Wentz had planned to attend.
Arkie2017 says... June 5, 2018 at 1:03 p.m.
Trump is increasingly acting more like an authoritarian than the President of a democracy. What's with all the military style parades? And how about the $64 million tax dollars spent in less than 1 1/2 years for him to play golf? Something he constantly complained about whenever President Obama would take a day off and he takes every week-end off and flies, at our expense to his resort in FL and profits off our tax dollars. When is enough, enough? I'm sick of this guy but then I have disliked the man for decades and he's a horrible human being who thinks only of himself. As for the NFL, they refused to allow him to buy a team so he's not a fan of theirs plus kneeling is something we do for respect in a church and what the military has done for hundreds of years to show respect, so what's with the standing? No law requires that and any government, let alone their leader who would require it is a wanna be dictator. He sure shows more support for dictators around the world tan leaders of democratic nations.
RBear says... June 5, 2018 at 1:06 p.m.
It’s all about Trump and no one else can rain on his parade. Instead, he expends taxpayer dollars to move his toy soldiers around just to pump up his ego, all the while lambasting players about not supporting our country. Yet as the Philly mayor pointed out, when he could have served and supported the country he opted out thanks to his father’s help. Now, Trump likes to play as if he is king and can move toy soldiers around as he chooses.
RBBrittain says... June 5, 2018 at 2:10 p.m.
I'll wait on the "Celebration of America" till the day Trump leaves office.
Delta123 says... June 5, 2018 at 2:19 p.m.
TDS
JA40 says... June 5, 2018 at 2:19 p.m.
He tried to throw a party, but nobody would be there.
