Woman guilty of public funds theft

FAYETTEVILLE -- Shelly Spencer, 51, of Rogers pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court to one count of theft of public money.

Spencer applied for disability benefits with the Social Security Administration in late 2007, according to court documents. Spencer married in early 2008, but never told Social Security. The change in marital status would have lowered her benefits.

Spencer was contacted by Social Security officials in 2008 and denied she had married, according to court documents. She again told Social Security officials in 2015 she was single and lived alone.

Social Security officials learned in February about her marriage. Spencer said she withheld the information because she was afraid of getting in trouble, according to court documents.

She was overpaid by $55,421 between February 2008 and March 2018, according to court documents.

Spencer will be sentenced at a later date. She faces up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 and may be ordered to make restitution.

