Yankees say no to ESPN for this game

The New York Yankees are threatening a boycott against ESPN for the network scheduling the team for a Sunday Night Baseball game in July.

ESPN announced Monday that the Yankees' game against the Toronto Blue Jays on July 8 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto has been pushed back from a 1 p.m. Eastern start to 8 p.m., so it can be aired on Sunday Night Baseball.

The Yankees play a doubleheader in Baltimore the next day, with the first game scheduled for 4 p.m. Eastern. Players have told the New York Post that playing three games in two cities within 24 hours is unfair on many levels, including the integrity of the sport.

"Anytime you have the potential of a night game traveling into a doubleheader,'' Yankees Manager Aaron Boone told reporters, "the first thing I worry about is player safety and the product on the field. Hopefully those things go into the decision-making process. ...

"Hopefully there's something that can be done that maybe changes that situation.''

ESPN chose to change the Yankees-Blue Jays gametime because they are airing the All-Star Game selection show an hour before the game and wanted a high-profile team to play after the show.

Several sources have told the Post that Major League Baseball, the MLB Players' Association, the Yankees and ESPN are in talks about a potential compromise.

According to the Post, Yankees players and management are considering boycotting future interviews and features with ESPN. Boone has considered refusing to be interviewed during games.

New York has already had seven games rained out this season and have three doubleheaders scheduled in the next month.

"Hopefully, Major League Baseball and everybody involved,'' Boone said, "is looking at this smartly."

In the genes

The grandson of the late sports announcer Howard Cosell is attempting to make a name for himself with the New York Mets.

Colin Cosell, 38, made a smooth debut Saturday night as a public address announcer for the Mets, starting with their game against the Chicago Cubs. He'll share the duties this season with Marysol Castro, who began earlier this week.

Next week, maybe, fans at Citi Field might get a real treat.

For all the games and events and commentary the bombastic Howard Cosell did during a career that made him America's best known sportscaster -- revered or reviled -- there's no doubt about his most iconic call.

"Down goes Frazier! Down goes Frazier! Down goes Frazier!"

Cosell punched up each word, staccato-style in a frenzy that night in 1973, when George Foreman rocked Joe Frazier to win the heavyweight crown.

And it just so happens the Mets have a player named Frazier.

Third baseman Todd Frazier currently is on the disabled list but is expected back in the lineup soon. And when he returns, Colin Cosell will be ready.

Cosell plans to enunciate Frazier's last name exactly the way his grandfather did all those years ago on that charged evening in Jamaica.

"With Todd's blessing, of course," he said.

Cosell doesn't particularly look like Howard, and his normal speaking voice is nothing like his grandfather's -- the only hint will come, probably, when Todd Frazier steps to the plate.

The rest of the time, Colin said, he just wants to do the job well. To tell it like it is, in other words.

"This is something I've wanted to do my entire life," he said. "Get it right. Keep the Cosell legacy alive."

Sports on 06/05/2018