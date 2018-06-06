5 Arkansas pitchers, 1 signee drafted on final day of MLB Draft

— Two Arkansas left-handed pitchers were drafted early on the final day of the MLB Draft.

Kacey Murphy was taken with the first pick of the day in the 11th round by the Detroit Tigers - 315th overall. Evan Lee, a draft-eligible sophomore, was picked 461st overall by the Washington Nationals in the 15th round.

Both are expected to sign professional contracts after the conclusion of Arkansas' season. The Razorbacks are scheduled to play South Carolina this weekend in a best-of-three NCAA super regional in Fayetteville.

Murphy is 8-4 this season with a 2.86 ERA. The junior from Rogers Heritage has been the Razorbacks' No. 2 weekend starter since midway through the season and has 74 strikeouts to 16 walks in 88 innings.

Lee, a Bryant native, has been used as a utility player at Arkansas, but projects to pitch professionally. He has a 5.00 ERA in 14 relief appearances this season. Sophomores are eligible to be drafted if they turn 21 years old within 45 days of the draft.

Two more Arkansas pitchers, junior right-handers Jake Reindl and Barrett Loseke, were drafted in back-to-back picks in the 17th round - Loseke 517th to the New York Yankees and Reindl 518th to the Chicago Cubs.

Reindl and Loseke have been the Razorbacks' most consistent long relievers this season. Reindl has a 2.47 ERA in 22 appearances and Loseke has a 3.35 ERA in 21 appearances.

Reindl, a Fayetteville native who played at Shiloh Christian, pitched seven innings in relief and earned the win in Arkansas' regional championship win over Dallas Baptist on Sunday.

Isaiah Campbell, the Razorbacks' No. 2 starter, was drafted by the Anaheim Angels in the 24th round and is expected to return to Arkansas. Wade Beasley, an Arkansas signee from Horatio High School, was drafted in the 24th round by the Milwaukee Brewers.

The draft concludes Wednesday with rounds 11-40. Five Arkansas players and a Razorbacks signee were drafted in the first two days.

Arkansas Draft Picks

Player, Position, Team, Round (Overall)

*Josh Breaux, C, Yankees, 2 (61)

Blaine Knight, RHP, Orioles, 3 (87)

Eric Cole, OF, Royals, 4 (122)

Grant Koch, C, Pirates, 5 (144)

Jax Biggers, SS, Rangers 8 (239)

Carson Shaddy, 2B, Nationals, 10 (311)

Kacey Murphy, LHP, Tigers, 11 (315)

Evan Lee, LHP, Nationals, 15 (461)

Barrett Loseke, RHP, Yankees, 17 (517)

Jake Reindl, RHP, Cubs, 17 (518)

Isaiah Campbell, RHP, Angels, 24 (721)

*Wade Beasley, RHP, Brewers, 24 (725)

*-Denotes signee