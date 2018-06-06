Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, June 06, 2018, 8:23 a.m.

Capture Arkansas

3 women arrested at protest at Arkansas Capitol

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

Three women were arrested during a protest on the grounds of the state Capitol about 6 p.m. Monday, reports show.

Janet Lynn Graige, 52, of Fayetteville; Allison Brook Williams, 41, of Fayetteville; and Sandra Ellen Chai, 55, of Little Rock face charges of disorderly conduct, obstructing governmental operations and criminal trespassing, according to the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

All three were free from the Pulaski County jail as of Tuesday evening and are scheduled to appear in court July 17, records show.

