77-year-old killed in 3-vehicle crash

A 77-year-old man was killed and two other people were hurt in a crash Monday afternoon in southwest Arkansas, authorities said.

The three-vehicle wreck happened around 12:20 p.m. in the Howard County town of Nashville, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Ronald Gregg of Houston was traveling north on Arkansas 355 and failed to yield at a stop sign at the highway's intersection with U.S. 371, state police said.

Gregg's 1997 Mercedes was then struck by an eastbound tractor-trailer driven by 78-year-old Douglas Goodson of Nashville, causing the Mercedes to collide with a westbound 2014 Nissan, the report said.

Gregg was killed as a result of the crash, state police said. Also listed as hurt were Goodson as well as the Nissan's driver, 47-year-old Tanya Vanea Fox of New Hope.

Authorities said the roads were dry and clear at the time of the wreck.

Metro on 06/06/2018