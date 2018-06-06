77-year-old killed in 3-vehicle crash
A 77-year-old man was killed and two other people were hurt in a crash Monday afternoon in southwest Arkansas, authorities said.
The three-vehicle wreck happened around 12:20 p.m. in the Howard County town of Nashville, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.
Ronald Gregg of Houston was traveling north on Arkansas 355 and failed to yield at a stop sign at the highway's intersection with U.S. 371, state police said.
Gregg's 1997 Mercedes was then struck by an eastbound tractor-trailer driven by 78-year-old Douglas Goodson of Nashville, causing the Mercedes to collide with a westbound 2014 Nissan, the report said.
Gregg was killed as a result of the crash, state police said. Also listed as hurt were Goodson as well as the Nissan's driver, 47-year-old Tanya Vanea Fox of New Hope.
Authorities said the roads were dry and clear at the time of the wreck.
