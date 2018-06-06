ALL-NWADG GIRLS SOCCER

Skylurr Patrick of Rogers is the All-Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
Haley Woodward of Fayetteville is the All-Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Girls Soccer Newcomer of the Year.
Girls Player of the Year
SKYLURR PATRICK
SCHOOL Rogers High
Class Senior
HEIGHT 5-7
POSITION Forward/midfielder
THE SCOOP Patrick was a goal-scoring machine, finishing with 45 goals for the season, including a hat-trick in the Lady Mounties' 3-2 overtime win over Bryant in the Class 7A state finals. ... She chose to play high school soccer as a senior, after only playing for the Tulsa Soccer Club Hurricanes the past two seasons. ... That paid off as Patrick signed a national letter of intent to play soccer at Purdue earlier this year. ... Patrick played for the Lady Mounties as a freshman, scoring 20 goals, and being honored as Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Newcomer of the Year.
DID YOU KNOW Patrick ran the third leg on the Lady Mounties' Class 7A state champion mile relay team this season. Three has been a special number for a long time for Patrick, going back to her father's love for NASCAR superstar Dale Earnhardt. She also wears jersey number three in soccer. The Lady Mounties also ran in lane three in the mile relay finals at the state meet.
QUOTABLE "I've always wanted to play soccer since I was four. I know that's really young, but I've always loved it. It's always been serious with recruitment and everything. I just got to enjoy it this year. Rogers is just so great; they build great teams. It's a family atmosphere, and I made best friends there" Patrick said.
-- Paul Boyd • @NWAPaulB
Girls Newcomer of the Year
HALEY WOODWARD
SCHOOL Fayetteville
CLASS Freshman
HEIGHT 5-8
POSITION Goalkeeper
THE SCOOP Haley started in goal as a freshman while her sister, senior Payton Woodward, moved to middle defense. ... Haley had 30 saves for a Fayetteville team that finished 15-9. ... Haley was selected Most Valuable Player in a tournament at Fort Smith, where she continued to play despite suffering a broken nose during a match. .... Haley and her family are originally from the Memphis area and her mother, Karen Woodward, is an assistant coach with the Lady Bulldogs.
DID YOU KNOW Haley played on a team for the first time with her sister, Payton, who will continue her soccer career at Kentucky.
QUOTABLE "I can't even explain how wonderful it was this year, especially playing on the same team as my sister. She was there playing defense in front of me, and she helped me so much. It was amazing," Woodward said.
-- Rick Fires • @NWARick
Girls Coach of the Year
BRENT CRENSHAW
SCHOOL Siloam Springs
THE SCOOP Crenshaw guided the Lady Panthers to the program's fifth straight Class 6A state girls soccer championship in 2018, with the last three coming under his leadership. ... Siloam Springs defeated Benton 1-0 to win the 2018 6A state championship. ... Despite losing 2017 Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Year Audrey Maxwell to a torn ACL, the Lady Panthers went 22-3-2 in 2018. ... Siloam Springs is 59-14-3 (.776) in three years under Crenshaw. ... Crenshaw is also the Siloam Springs boys coach and has led the Panthers to the state championship game in all three seasons with two state titles in 2016 and 2017. ... His overall record as soccer coach at Siloam Springs is 112-33-7 (.737). ... Crenshaw was All-NWADG Girls Soccer Coach of the Year in 2016 after leading the Lady Panthers to the state title that season.
DID YOU KNOW Crenshaw was a four-sport athlete his senior year of high school at Catoosa, Okla. He lettered and went to state in cross country and was the starting point guard on the basketball team. He also started as center midfielder for the soccer team and participated in running and field events for the track team.
QUOTABLE "I believe we're in this together as coaches and players. It can't be a battle coaches versus players. At end of day I have to make tough decisions. We all have the same goal. That's what's been really good about this group is we've had the same goal to win the last three years. Whatever we needed to do, the girls have done. It hasn't always been easy. They haven't always agreed with me, but we've all had the same goal. They just had to trust in me that I made the right decisions for the team," Crenshaw said.
-- Graham Thomas • @NWAGraham
All-State Team
Class 7A
Madison East^Bentonville
Madison Howard^Bentonville
Sydney Suggs^Bentonville
Brianna Willis^Bentonville
Alissa Carlson^Bentonville West
Alyssa Fason^Bryant
Jad'n Nichols Bryant
Mary Catherine Selig^Bryant
Gracen Turner^Cabot
Mia Graff^Conway
Gifte Pavatt^Conway
KK Pavatt^Conway
Payton Woodward^Fayetteville
Kaitlyn Gilkey^Fort Smith Northside
Kelly Carson^Fort Smith Southside
Kyla Crawford^Fort Smith Southside
Madison Hagen^Fort Smith Southside
Rachel Smith^Fort Smith Southside
Giselle Estrada^Springdale Har-Ber
Megan LaMendola^Springdale Har-Ber
Pam Seiler^Rogers Heritage
Rieves Payne^Mount Saint Mary
Mac Brace^Rogers High
Hattie Hickle^Rogers High
Jessica Alvarado^Springdale High
Alainnah Ceballos-Wright^Van Buren
Class 6A
Julia Dick^Benton
Emma Selph^Benton
Carson Henry^El Dorado
Autumn Parker^El Dorado
Bella Mora^Greenwood
Camryn Presley^Greenwood
Sasha Rivera^Little Rock Hall
Georgia Dover^Jonesboro
Laney Murff^Jonesboro
Armoni Stevenson^Jonesboro
Nadalie Barnes^Marion
Grace Beckham^Mountain Home
Lauren Helmert^Mountain Home
Emma Jones^Mountain Home
Sarah Sworger^Mountain Home
Karah Lane^Russellville
Emalee Bryan^Searcy
Emily Housley^Searcy
Emily Teed^Searcy
Sydney Bumstad^Siloam Springs
Brooklyn Buckminster^Siloam Springs
Megan Hutto^Siloam Springs
Meghan Kennedy^Siloam Springs
Laura Morales^Siloam Springs
Sydnee Pritchett^Texarkana
Micah Smith^West Memphis
Class 5A
Hannah Baxter^Batesville
Kimberly Fretwell^Batesville
Katelyn Jones^Beebe
MiKayla Lawrence^Beebe
Monique Jacobo^De Queen
Maria Jimenez^De Queen
Sara Victoriano^De Queen
Jayden Glover^Greenbrier
Tigist Holmes^Greenbrier
Sabrina Kellett^Greene County Tech
Makayla Campbell^Harrison
Hope Katie Fowler^Harrison
Jaycie Keylon^Harrison
Stella Krore^Harrison
Brylie Parker^Harrison
Maria Muniz^Hot Springs
Gabina Dominguez^Hope
Hannah McCorkle^Hope
Jessica Bishop^Hot Springs Lakeside
Melissa Perriso^Hot Springs Lakeside
Hope Boshears^Little Rock Christian
Claire Huchingson^Little Rock Christian
Gaby LoRusso^Little Rock Christian
Darby Stotts^Little Rock Christian
Everly Albright^Maumelle
Skylor Brown^Maumelle
Ellie Ferguso^ Nettleton
Meadow Clardy^Paragould
Anna Quinn^Paragould
Heidi Thomas^Little Rock Parkview
Mattie Hatcher^Pulaski Academy
Emily Leding^Pulaski Academy
Tess McCrary^Pulaski Academy
Lauren Grace Perry^Pulaski Academy
Margot Reemsten^Pulaski Academy
Jade Joiner^Sylvan Hills
Riley Fischbacher^Valley View
Hannah Marino^Valley View
Molly Poe^Valley View
Becky Sanders^Vilonia
Azana Holman^White Hall
Amber Austen^Wynne
Class 4A
Olivia Dixon^Arkadelphia
Faith Ochello^Arkadelphia
Allison Mead^Baptist Prep
Micah Williamson^Baptist Prep
Maryn Jones^Berryville
Emma Bassett^Brookland
Paige Carlyle^Brookland
Mallory Lovrien^Brookland
Aisha Mahmond^Brookland
Lauren Johnson^Central Arkansas Christian
Chloe Lambert^Central Arkansas Christian
McKenna Moore^Central Arkansas Christian
Riley Sullivan^Central Arkansas Christian
Carson Swede^Central Arkansas Christian
Claire Vest^Central Arkansas Christian
Kendra Lea^Conway Christian
Emily Earnest^Dardanelle
Olivia Gaspard^Dardanelle
Annette Navarett^Dardanelle
Pasli Robinson^Dardanelle
Zoe Stokes^Dardanelle
Ashley Jemerson^Episcopal Collegiate
Kaitlyn Johnson^Episcopal Collegiate
Kobie Holstead^eStem
Hailey Hayes^Gentry
Malena Isabella Mondragon^Hamburg
Taylor Hammons^Heber Springs
Brynne Hardman^Heber Springs
Alandra Navarro^Hermitage
Mikayla McGregor^Monticello
Bailey Sullivan^Mountain View
Aniyah Gibbs^Prairie Grove
Jaylia Halbert^Prairie Grove
Jordan McCroskey^Riverview
Vanessa Rios^Riverview
Mikayla Davidson^Pulaski Robinson
MacKenzie Frederick^Pulaski Robinson
Katie Keller^Pulaski Robinson
Cierra Clayton^Shiloh Christian
Kaylee Jackson^Shiloh Christian
Kallie Mulcahy^Shiloh Christian
Kassidy Barnt^Batesville Southside
Caroline Hambuchen^Conway St. Joseph
Lilly Hill^Conway St. Joseph,
Zoe Armstrong^Stuttgart
Niryjah Bradford^Stuttgart
Erica Hawkins^Stuttgart
Connor Konecny^Stuttgart
Isabel Densmore^Warren
Mackenzie Selby^Warren
Anne Yepes^Warren
