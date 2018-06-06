ALL-NWADG GIRLS SOCCER

ALL NWADG SOCCER

Girls Player of the Year

SKYLURR PATRICK

SCHOOL Rogers High

Class Senior

HEIGHT 5-7

POSITION Forward/midfielder

THE SCOOP Patrick was a goal-scoring machine, finishing with 45 goals for the season, including a hat-trick in the Lady Mounties' 3-2 overtime win over Bryant in the Class 7A state finals. ... She chose to play high school soccer as a senior, after only playing for the Tulsa Soccer Club Hurricanes the past two seasons. ... That paid off as Patrick signed a national letter of intent to play soccer at Purdue earlier this year. ... Patrick played for the Lady Mounties as a freshman, scoring 20 goals, and being honored as Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Newcomer of the Year.

DID YOU KNOW Patrick ran the third leg on the Lady Mounties' Class 7A state champion mile relay team this season. Three has been a special number for a long time for Patrick, going back to her father's love for NASCAR superstar Dale Earnhardt. She also wears jersey number three in soccer. The Lady Mounties also ran in lane three in the mile relay finals at the state meet.

QUOTABLE "I've always wanted to play soccer since I was four. I know that's really young, but I've always loved it. It's always been serious with recruitment and everything. I just got to enjoy it this year. Rogers is just so great; they build great teams. It's a family atmosphere, and I made best friends there" Patrick said.

-- Paul Boyd • @NWAPaulB

ALL-NWADG SOCCER

Girls Newcomer of the Year

HALEY WOODWARD

SCHOOL Fayetteville

CLASS Freshman

HEIGHT 5-8

POSITION Goalkeeper

THE SCOOP Haley started in goal as a freshman while her sister, senior Payton Woodward, moved to middle defense. ... Haley had 30 saves for a Fayetteville team that finished 15-9. ... Haley was selected Most Valuable Player in a tournament at Fort Smith, where she continued to play despite suffering a broken nose during a match. .... Haley and her family are originally from the Memphis area and her mother, Karen Woodward, is an assistant coach with the Lady Bulldogs.

DID YOU KNOW Haley played on a team for the first time with her sister, Payton, who will continue her soccer career at Kentucky.

QUOTABLE "I can't even explain how wonderful it was this year, especially playing on the same team as my sister. She was there playing defense in front of me, and she helped me so much. It was amazing," Woodward said.

-- Rick Fires • @NWARick

Girls Coach of the Year

Girls Coach of the Year

BRENT CRENSHAW

SCHOOL Siloam Springs

THE SCOOP Crenshaw guided the Lady Panthers to the program's fifth straight Class 6A state girls soccer championship in 2018, with the last three coming under his leadership. ... Siloam Springs defeated Benton 1-0 to win the 2018 6A state championship. ... Despite losing 2017 Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Year Audrey Maxwell to a torn ACL, the Lady Panthers went 22-3-2 in 2018. ... Siloam Springs is 59-14-3 (.776) in three years under Crenshaw. ... Crenshaw is also the Siloam Springs boys coach and has led the Panthers to the state championship game in all three seasons with two state titles in 2016 and 2017. ... His overall record as soccer coach at Siloam Springs is 112-33-7 (.737). ... Crenshaw was All-NWADG Girls Soccer Coach of the Year in 2016 after leading the Lady Panthers to the state title that season.

DID YOU KNOW Crenshaw was a four-sport athlete his senior year of high school at Catoosa, Okla. He lettered and went to state in cross country and was the starting point guard on the basketball team. He also started as center midfielder for the soccer team and participated in running and field events for the track team.

QUOTABLE "I believe we're in this together as coaches and players. It can't be a battle coaches versus players. At end of day I have to make tough decisions. We all have the same goal. That's what's been really good about this group is we've had the same goal to win the last three years. Whatever we needed to do, the girls have done. It hasn't always been easy. They haven't always agreed with me, but we've all had the same goal. They just had to trust in me that I made the right decisions for the team," Crenshaw said.

-- Graham Thomas • @NWAGraham

All-State Team

Class 7A

Madison East^Bentonville

Madison Howard^Bentonville

Sydney Suggs^Bentonville

Brianna Willis^Bentonville

Alissa Carlson^Bentonville West

Alyssa Fason^Bryant

Jad'n Nichols Bryant

Mary Catherine Selig^Bryant

Gracen Turner^Cabot

Mia Graff^Conway

Gifte Pavatt^Conway

KK Pavatt^Conway

Payton Woodward^Fayetteville

Kaitlyn Gilkey^Fort Smith Northside

Kelly Carson^Fort Smith Southside

Kyla Crawford^Fort Smith Southside

Madison Hagen^Fort Smith Southside

Rachel Smith^Fort Smith Southside

Giselle Estrada^Springdale Har-Ber

Megan LaMendola^Springdale Har-Ber

Pam Seiler^Rogers Heritage

Rieves Payne^Mount Saint Mary

Mac Brace^Rogers High

Hattie Hickle^Rogers High

Jessica Alvarado^Springdale High

Alainnah Ceballos-Wright^Van Buren

Class 6A

Julia Dick^Benton

Emma Selph^Benton

Carson Henry^El Dorado

Autumn Parker^El Dorado

Bella Mora^Greenwood

Camryn Presley^Greenwood

Sasha Rivera^Little Rock Hall

Georgia Dover^Jonesboro

Laney Murff^Jonesboro

Armoni Stevenson^Jonesboro

Nadalie Barnes^Marion

Grace Beckham^Mountain Home

Lauren Helmert^Mountain Home

Emma Jones^Mountain Home

Sarah Sworger^Mountain Home

Karah Lane^Russellville

Emalee Bryan^Searcy

Emily Housley^Searcy

Emily Teed^Searcy

Sydney Bumstad^Siloam Springs

Brooklyn Buckminster^Siloam Springs

Megan Hutto^Siloam Springs

Meghan Kennedy^Siloam Springs

Laura Morales^Siloam Springs

Sydnee Pritchett^Texarkana

Micah Smith^West Memphis

Class 5A

Hannah Baxter^Batesville

Kimberly Fretwell^Batesville

Katelyn Jones^Beebe

MiKayla Lawrence^Beebe

Monique Jacobo^De Queen

Maria Jimenez^De Queen

Sara Victoriano^De Queen

Jayden Glover^Greenbrier

Tigist Holmes^Greenbrier

Sabrina Kellett^Greene County Tech

Makayla Campbell^Harrison

Hope Katie Fowler^Harrison

Jaycie Keylon^Harrison

Stella Krore^Harrison

Brylie Parker^Harrison

Maria Muniz^Hot Springs

Gabina Dominguez^Hope

Hannah McCorkle^Hope

Jessica Bishop^Hot Springs Lakeside

Melissa Perriso^Hot Springs Lakeside

Hope Boshears^Little Rock Christian

Claire Huchingson^Little Rock Christian

Gaby LoRusso^Little Rock Christian

Darby Stotts^Little Rock Christian

Everly Albright^Maumelle

Skylor Brown^Maumelle

Ellie Ferguso^ Nettleton

Meadow Clardy^Paragould

Anna Quinn^Paragould

Heidi Thomas^Little Rock Parkview

Mattie Hatcher^Pulaski Academy

Emily Leding^Pulaski Academy

Tess McCrary^Pulaski Academy

Lauren Grace Perry^Pulaski Academy

Margot Reemsten^Pulaski Academy

Jade Joiner^Sylvan Hills

Riley Fischbacher^Valley View

Hannah Marino^Valley View

Molly Poe^Valley View

Becky Sanders^Vilonia

Azana Holman^White Hall

Amber Austen^Wynne

Class 4A

Olivia Dixon^Arkadelphia

Faith Ochello^Arkadelphia

Allison Mead^Baptist Prep

Micah Williamson^Baptist Prep

Maryn Jones^Berryville

Emma Bassett^Brookland

Paige Carlyle^Brookland

Mallory Lovrien^Brookland

Aisha Mahmond^Brookland

Lauren Johnson^Central Arkansas Christian

Chloe Lambert^Central Arkansas Christian

McKenna Moore^Central Arkansas Christian

Riley Sullivan^Central Arkansas Christian

Carson Swede^Central Arkansas Christian

Claire Vest^Central Arkansas Christian

Kendra Lea^Conway Christian

Emily Earnest^Dardanelle

Olivia Gaspard^Dardanelle

Annette Navarett^Dardanelle

Pasli Robinson^Dardanelle

Zoe Stokes^Dardanelle

Ashley Jemerson^Episcopal Collegiate

Kaitlyn Johnson^Episcopal Collegiate

Kobie Holstead^eStem

Hailey Hayes^Gentry

Malena Isabella Mondragon^Hamburg

Taylor Hammons^Heber Springs

Brynne Hardman^Heber Springs

Alandra Navarro^Hermitage

Mikayla McGregor^Monticello

Bailey Sullivan^Mountain View

Aniyah Gibbs^Prairie Grove

Jaylia Halbert^Prairie Grove

Jordan McCroskey^Riverview

Vanessa Rios^Riverview

Mikayla Davidson^Pulaski Robinson

MacKenzie Frederick^Pulaski Robinson

Katie Keller^Pulaski Robinson

Cierra Clayton^Shiloh Christian

Kaylee Jackson^Shiloh Christian

Kallie Mulcahy^Shiloh Christian

Kassidy Barnt^Batesville Southside

Caroline Hambuchen^Conway St. Joseph

Lilly Hill^Conway St. Joseph,

Zoe Armstrong^Stuttgart

Niryjah Bradford^Stuttgart

Erica Hawkins^Stuttgart

Connor Konecny^Stuttgart

Isabel Densmore^Warren

Mackenzie Selby^Warren

Anne Yepes^Warren

