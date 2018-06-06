'American Idol' schedules auditions in Little Rock

American Idol is coming back to Arkansas this summer for a live audition in the state's capital city, the show said Wednesday.

The revamped singing competition, in its second season on ABC after airing 15 seasons on Fox, will stop in Little Rock on Sept. 12, according to the show's website.

An official start time and location have not been listed. In the past, tryouts have taken place at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, where the tour stopped in 2015 before the show's final season on Fox.

The nationwide search begins Aug. 25 in Orlando and will conclude Sept. 15 in Charleston, W.Va., according to the website.

The premiere date for the new season has not yet been released.

Last season, Arkansan Noah Davis competed but failed to make the top 24. The 18-year-old from Royal, near Hot Springs, is remembered best for telling judges that, if he won the show, he'd buy an alpaca with the prize money.

American Idol adopted an alpaca for Davis and gave it to him when he returned for the show's finale.