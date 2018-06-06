Arkansas House speaker to resign, take position at UCA

House Speaker Jeremy Gillam, R-Judsonia is resigning from the state House of Representatives, effective June 15, to start work as the University of Central Arkansas’ director of governmental affairs and external relations.

Gillam will be paid an annual salary of $130,000 a year at the University of Central Affairs, the Conway-based school said.

He has served in the House of Representatives since 2011 and as House speaker since 2015. He said he and his brother recently sold their berry farm.

Gillam said the House will caucus on June 15 to determine his successor and he hopes the House promotes House Speaker-designate Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, to the House speaker position.

“It is bittersweet to leave, but I am excited about the new opportunity,” he said.

