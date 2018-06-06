Arkansas man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

A Northwest Arkansas man is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl over the weekend, police said.

John Oxford, 60, of Rogers was arrested Saturday on a charge of fourth-degree sexual assault, records show.

The 14-year-old victim told her brother that Oxford inappropriately touched her earlier that day as she was lying on a bed, according to report from the Rogers Police Department.

Police say the teen then got up, left the bedroom and contacted her brother, asking him to pick her up.

Oxford said he had no recollection of the alleged touching and added that he had been drinking that afternoon, authorities noted.

Oxford remained at the Benton County jail as of Wednesday morning in lieu of $1,000 bond, according to an online inmate roster. He has a court appearance scheduled for July 17.