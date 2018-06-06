Arkansas mother, son admit lying under oath about dog's death

A Rogers mother and son were placed on probation after admitting they lied about the death of one of their dogs.

Robin Andregg and Coy Andregg each pleaded guilty Monday to a felony perjury charge.

The Andreggs were arrested on Dec. 6.

Robin Andregg was accused of avoiding a Rogers District Court order to euthanize her blue-and-white pit bull, Jazzy, by claiming the dog was already dead, according to court documents. The dog had been ordered euthanized under the county's vicious dog ordinance.

Robin Andregg showed a photo and testified in court at an Oct. 18 hearing with District Judge Stephen Thomas that Jazzy was already dead, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Coy Andregg was in Rogers District Court the next day for a different case involving another dog that also was court ordered to be euthanized. Judge Chris Griffin presided over Coy Andregg's case.

Coy Andregg told Griffin under oath Jazzy had been euthanized, according to court documents.

Jack Daugherty, a deputy with the Benton County Sheriff's Office, later saw the dog near the Andreggs' home.

According to the affidavit, Daugherty seized Jazzy on Nov. 9.

Circuit Judge Robin Green accepted the plea agreement and the guilty plea from the mother and son.

Both Andreggs were placed on state supervised probation for four years with Act 346, which means their convictions may be expunged if they successfully complete probation.