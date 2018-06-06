Arkansas super regional tickets sold out

— Reserved tickets are sold out for Arkansas' upcoming super regional series against South Carolina, the university announced Wednesday.

There are 250 tickets that have been reserved for students in the Hog Pen seating area beyond the left field wall. Those tickets are $20 for a three-day pass and are being sold on the Razorbacks' team website.

Baum Stadium's capacity is 11,159 and officials expect tickets sold will equal that number once student tickets are sold. The stadium record for tickets sold to a single game is 13,472 for the Southern Cal game on March 3.

The Razorbacks and Gamecocks are scheduled to begin their best-of-three series Saturday at 5:30 p.m. The teams will play again Sunday at 2 p.m. and, if necessary, Monday at 6 p.m.

The winner of the super regional will advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb., which begins June 16.