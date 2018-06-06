Gun, prescription pain-relieving patches reported stolen in break-in of Little Rock clinic

A handgun and prescription pain-relieving patches were stolen from a Little Rock clinic during a burglary early Tuesday, police said.

Officers were dispatched at 4:45 a.m. to Orthopaedic Spine & Sports, 8907 Kanis Road, in response to an alarm, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

When authorities arrived, a 46-year-old employee said that burglars had probably propped open the stairwell door and entered from there. Officers noted signs of forced entry at several doors in the building and estimated the damage at $2,700.

Several prescription pain patches and a safe that contained a 9 mm handgun were missing, according to the report.

No suspects had been listed, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report. However, a custodian told officers he noticed a black SUV sitting in the parking lot without lights when he arrived at the building at 3 a.m.