Weinstein pleads innocent to rape

NEW YORK -- Former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein pleaded innocent to rape and criminal sex act charges on Tuesday before a judge in New York, and his lawyer vowed afterward to try to beat the case even before it goes to trial.

Weinstein, 66, limped from an SUV and was escorted past a crowd of journalists before spending a few minutes answering a series of yes and no questions from the judge asking if he understood his rights.

The plea marked Weinstein's first court appearance since surrendering on May 25 after months of accusations by dozens of women alleging sexual and other misconduct.

One of the alleged victims in the criminal case, who has not been identified publicly, told investigators that Weinstein cornered her in a hotel room and raped her. The other accuser, former actress Lucia Evans, has gone public with her account of Weinstein forcing her to perform oral sex at his office in 2004.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex. His attorney, Ben Brafman, has said the unidentified woman who accused Weinstein of rape had a decade-long, consensual sexual relationship with him that continued after the alleged 2013 attack.

Lava leveling more Hawaii subdivisions

HONOLULU -- Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds more homes, overtaking two oceanfront communities that were advised to evacuate last week, officials said Tuesday.

No injuries were reported.

The homes lost are in addition to at least 117 destroyed since lava began spilling from cracks in the ground last month.

A morning overflight confirmed that lava completely filled Kapoho Bay, and covered most of Vacationland and all but the northern part of Kapoho Beach Lots, scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said.

Gov. David Ige signed a second supplemental emergency proclamation Tuesday that gives the county more options for shelters and sets criminal penalties for violating emergency rules, such as failing to evacuate and interfering with emergency workers.

David Koch retiring from conglomerate

WICHITA, Kan. -- David Koch, one of the two billionaire brothers at the helm of the powerful conservative political network, is retiring from his family's conglomerate, Koch Industries, and stepping down as chairman of the Americans for Prosperity Foundation.

On Tuesday, his brother, Charles Koch, announced in a letter to employees of Koch Industries that David Koch's health has been in decline since he was hospitalized last October. He was not specific about the illness.

David Koch's departure will change one of the country's most active and well-funded political forces supporting the Republican agenda. But, once President Donald Trump became the Republican nominee in 2016, they shifted their political giving to focus on Congressional races.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

A Section on 06/06/2018