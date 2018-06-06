The World in Brief

Guatemalans bury fiery lava's victims

EL RODEO, Guatemala -- Residents of the villages skirting Guatemala's Volcano of Fire have begun mourning the few dead who could be identified after an eruption killed dozens by engulfing them in waves of searing ash and mud.

Mourners cried over caskets lined up in a row in the main park of San Juan Alotenango on Monday evening before rescuers stopped their work for another night.

Two days after the eruption, the terrain was still too hot in many places for rescue crews to search.

By Tuesday afternoon, a new column of smoke was rising from the mountain, and Guatemala's disaster agency said volcanic material was descending its south side, prompting an evacuation order and the closure of a nearby national highway.

On Tuesday, it was clear that the official death toll was sure to climb, and fears spread that anyone still stuck in the buried houses was dead and would remain entombed there.

Guatemala's National Institute of Forensic Sciences raised the death toll Tuesday evening to 75. The institute said that 23 of those recovered bodies had been identified.

Sergio Cabanas, director of the disaster agency, said Tuesday night at a news conference that 192 people were listed as missing.

U.S. envoy to shun Syria-led U.N. unit

GENEVA -- The United States is snubbing a session of the U.N.'s main disarmament body to protest Syria's turn to hold the rotating presidency.

The move by Robert Wood, the U.S. ambassador to the Conference on Disarmament, comes a week after he temporarily walked out as Syria kicked off its four-week presidency. He later returned and exchanged verbal jabs with the chairman.

The U.S. diplomatic mission in Geneva said Wood would bow out entirely Tuesday.

Critics accuse President Bashar Assad's government of using chemical weapons on civilians during Syria's seven-year civil war and say it is inappropriate that it is presiding over the 65-member body.

In a statement, Wood cited Syria's "repeated attempts" to use its presidency to "normalize the regime and its unacceptable and dangerous behavior."

ISIS claims attack on Afghan clerics

KABUL, Afghanistan -- The Islamic State group's affiliate in Afghanistan claimed responsibility Tuesday for the deadly suicide bombing the previous day that targeted a meeting of the country's top clerics in the capital, Kabul.

At least seven people were killed and 20 were wounded in Monday's attack, which came shortly after the body of religious leaders, known as the Afghan Ulema Council, had issued a decree against suicide attacks and called for peace talks.

The Islamic State claim, posted on a website linked to the militant group sometimes referred to as ISIS, said the gathering in Kabul was a meeting of "tyrant clerics" who were discussing the fight against what they call "terrorism."

