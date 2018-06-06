Delaware an open book for sports bets

The market for legal sports gambling in the United States widened significantly Tuesday with expanded betting in Delaware, putting legal wagering within driving distance of three major East Coast cities less than a month after the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for states to accept the bets.

Instead of flying to Las Vegas or betting illegally, fans in Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington can make a short drive to legally bet in Delaware on the NBA Finals, the Stanley Cup Final or the World Cup. More states are likely to join the action by the time the NFL starts its season in the fall.

"Giants and Yankees, all day, every day," Manhattan native Karriem Keys said Tuesday after betting on the New York Giants to win the Super Bowl next year.

Keys, 53, who now lives in Dover, was one of a couple of dozen people laying down early wagers at Dover Downs as Delaware became the first state outside of Nevada to offer legal gambling on individual sporting events.

"In New York, we would go right to the corner store, to the bodega, and bet," Keys said. "That's not legal, but, you know, everybody was doing it. But now it's legal so it's great."

Gov. John Carney had the honor of placing the first bet, wagering $10 on the Philadelphia Phillies to beat the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night.

"I'm a big sports fan, a big Philadelphia sports fan," said Carney, who traveled to Minnesota in February to watch the Eagles win the Super Bowl.

Dover Downs casino workers took in 36 bets within the first 20 minutes of legal wagering. The offerings at Delaware's three casinos include bets on professional baseball, football, hockey, basketball, soccer, golf and auto racing.

