Police: Georgia rapper, DJ arrested in Arkansas after stopping to ask officer for directions

A Georgia rapper and DJ were arrested during a traffic stop early Sunday, authorities say, hours after they had been scheduled to perform in Arkansas.

Sergio Kitchens, 24, and Taurus Currie, 21, both face several drug charges, according to a report from the Jonesboro Police Department.

The pair were traveling in a gray Ford Expedition around 4 a.m. Sunday when the SUV pulled up next to an officer who was parked at the northeast corner of Airport Road and Nettleton Avenue to ask for directions, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

The officer noted there was a "strong" marijuana order coming from the vehicle as it pulled away and initiated a traffic stop.

According to police, marijuana, amphetamines, ecstasy, oxycodone pills and half a "Xanax bar" were found in the SUV.

Kitchens, a rapper who performs under the stage name Gunna, and Currie, a DJ, were scheduled to perform Saturday night at The Diamond Grill at 305 Airport Road in Jonesboro. Their appearance at the venue was canceled, according to a promoter for the show.

The pair were arrested and later released from Craighead County jail after they each posted a $2,500 bond. They are both set to appear in court July 27.