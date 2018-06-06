Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, June 06, 2018, 6:24 a.m.

Giants pick Nettleton OF

By Tim Cooper

This article was published today at 2:35 a.m.

Nettleton outfielder P.J. Hilson was selected in the sixth round by the San Francisco Giants. He was the 166th overall selection.

Hilson, who committed to Alabama in August, batted .402 with 12 doubles, 6 home runs and 34 RBI as a senior.

Sports on 06/06/2018

Print Headline: Giants pick Nettleton OF

