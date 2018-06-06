Giants pick Nettleton OF
By Tim Cooper
Nettleton outfielder P.J. Hilson was selected in the sixth round by the San Francisco Giants. He was the 166th overall selection.
Hilson, who committed to Alabama in August, batted .402 with 12 doubles, 6 home runs and 34 RBI as a senior.
