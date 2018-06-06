High school teacher accused of taking bribes in exchange for good grades

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia teacher has been removed from school as authorities investigate allegations she took bribes from students in exchange for good grades.

WCAU-TV reported Tuesday that the woman is a teacher at the Learning in New Contexts High School.

A spokesman for Philadelphia Schools said the teacher was promptly removed from the school when the allegations surfaced and both the Inspector General and Philadelphia Police have been notified. He said the school district is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

The school district did not elaborate on what the alleged bribes involved. The teacher declined comment to the TV station.