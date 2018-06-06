Hopeful drops out of Fort Smith race

FORT SMITH -- One of the four candidates seeking election to a city director position has withdrawn from the race because of the requirement to file a financial disclosure statement.

Jerry W. Neel Jr. filed last week as a candidate for the Position 5 at large seat on the Fort Smith Board of Directors along with three other candidates.

Neel notified the city clerk's office Monday he was withdrawing because filing the required statement of financial interest would cause him to violate nondisclosure agreements on some of his business and financial holdings.

"I hope these conflicts will resolve at some point in the future," Neel wrote in a statement. "If they do, I would love to offer my service to the city of Fort Smith. Until then, I must err on the side of caution and refrain from seeking public office."

Neel's withdrawal leaves Robyn Dawson, Libby Piatt and Samuel Price as candidates for the Position 5 seat, which is being vacated by Director Tracy Pennartz.

All three positions at large on the board are up for election. Position 6 Director Kevin Settle was re-elected unopposed. Position 7 will be filled by Neal Martin, who was declared elected after his only opponent submitted a nominating petition with insufficient signatures to qualify as a candidate.

