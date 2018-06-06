Home / Latest News /
Horse euthanized; Little Rock man arrested on aggravated cruelty charge
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
A Little Rock man is behind bars on a charge of aggravated cruelty to a horse, a felony, police say.
Jorge Omar Marquez Garcia, 38, was arrested Tuesday about 11 a.m., a report from the Little Rock Police Department shows. Officers reportedly saw a malnourished brown horse with "flies all around it" behind Garcia's residence in the 8100 block of Mabelvale Cutoff. The horse did not appear to have access to water, food and shelter and was lying in direct sunlight, unable to get up. The animal was later euthanized.
Garcia's bond has not yet been set, records show. He is scheduled to appear in court June 12.
BluBeau says... June 6, 2018 at 8:17 a.m.
I have called the LR Animal Shelter on this for over a year
