LeBron James, Stephen Curry say NBA champion wouldn’t want invitation to visit the White House

CLEVELAND — LeBron James and Stephen Curry might have opposing goals this week in Cleveland, but they agree on one thing.

President Donald Trump shouldn't bother extending an invitation to whichever team wins the championship.

"I know no matter who wins this series, no one wants the invite anyway," James said. "So it won't be Golden State or Cleveland going."

His comment came in response to Monday's statement from the White House that disinvited the Super Bowl champion Eagles from a ceremonial appearance at the White House because the Eagles were sending a small delegation. Reportedly only a handful of players planned to go.

The statement said the players refused to go because of Trump's insistence they stand for the national anthem, but several Eagles players have said that was not the case. No Eagles kneeled during the national anthem during the last regular season or postseason.

The Warriors experienced a similar situation after winning the championship last season. After Curry said publicly he didn't want to go to the White House, Trump responded by saying the Warriors weren't invited.

"I agree with Bron," Curry said Tuesday. "Pretty sure the way we handled things last year, we'd stay consistent with that."

Curry has a friend who is a receiver for the Eagles.

"He broke it down pretty verbatim of how his process went with his discussions with his teammates and how he wanted to keep the focus on what the conversation should be and not the anthem and not Trump's policies and how he's been overshadowing the NFL and all that type of stuff," Curry said. "So that's refreshing that he's educating people along the way. I think that's important. If you focus on who is saying the right things, you shouldn't get lost in the noise that's going on right now.

"When somebody says they don't want to come to the White House, he disinvites them so the photo op don't look bad. We get it at this point."