Little Rock Central to rename fieldhouse after 2 former coaches

Little Rock Central will rename its basketball fieldhouse after former coaches Eddie Boone and Oliver Fitzpatrick.

The ceremony will take place in the fall when Central hosts Forrest City. The date of the game will be announced at a later date.

Boone coached at Central from 1974-1994, where he led the Tigers to four state championships and eight district championships. Fitzpatrick came to Central in 1990 and served two stints as the boys basketball coach from 1994-2001 and 2003-2018. He led the Tigers to two state championships and five conference titles.