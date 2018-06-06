Little Rock neighborhood selected as site for annual weeks-long 'PopUp in the Rock'

Little Rock’s Stifft Station neighborhood has been selected as the site of this year’s PopUp in the Rock, an annual event that examines ways to improve cities.

The “temporary urban demonstration,” scheduled for June 16 through July 7, will include a variety of pop-up shops, live music and food trucks along Markham Street and Kavanaugh Boulevard.

“The goal of PopUp Stifft Station will be to knit together the neighborhoods of Capital View/Stifft Station to the south of Markham Street and Hillcrest to the north,” according to a statement.

A four-week economic impact demonstration will include the temporary filling of vacant storefronts and the testing of new road patterns eyed at making pedestrians safer.

Previous PopUp events have been held in North Little Rock’s Argenta and Park Hill neighborhoods as well as in Little Rock’s downtown and South Main districts.

The event is a joint project of Create Little Rock and nonprofit organization Studio Main. It is also part of a nationwide Better Block Project movement.