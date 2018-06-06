Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, June 06, 2018, 3:52 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

LR group to hear mayoral candidate

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 3:35 a.m.

Baker Kurrus, a candidate for Little Rock mayor, will meet with the Coalition of Little Rock Neighborhoods on Saturday.

Kurrus will speak to the group at 10 a.m. at the Willie L. Hinton Resource Center at the corner of 12th and Pine streets.

The public is invited to attend.

Kurrus is the chairman of the CHI-St. Vincent board of directors. He was superintendent of the Little Rock School District from May 2015 through June 2016. Since then he has done contract legal and consulting work.

Metro on 06/06/2018

Print Headline: LR group to hear mayoral candidate

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: LR group to hear mayoral candidate

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online