Lyon pitcher earns All-America honors
This article was published today at 2:40 a.m.
Lyon College right-handed pitcher Tyson Campbell was named second-team NAIA All-American on Tuesday.
Campbell had a 13-2 record in his first season at Lyon. His 13 victories tied a single-season record at Lyon and were tied for the fourth most in the NAIA. Campbell finished the year with a 2.78 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 103⅔ innings pitched.
The 116 strikeouts are tied for the most in a single season in Lyon baseball history. Campbell pitched a team-high eight complete games this season with two combined shutouts.
In addition, Campbell was named co-American Midwest Conference Pitcher of the Year, the AMC Newcomer Pitcher of the Year and a first-team All-AMC selection. He was also selected as the AMC Pitcher of the Week twice during the season.
