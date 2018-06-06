Mariners throttle Astros, stretch lead in AL West

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Mariners 7, Astros 1

HOUSTON -- Even though it's only June, the Seattle Mariners know playing well against the Houston Astros will be vital if they hope to reach the postseason for the first time since 2001.

They did that Tuesday night, slugging their way to a lopsided victory that left them two games ahead of the World Series champs in first place in the American League West.

Kyle Seager, Mike Zunino and Jean Segura all homered off Dallas Keuchel (Arkansas Razorbacks) early to back up another solid start by James Paxton and give the Mariners the 7-1 victory.

"Every series against in-division teams is big, but really every game is really important," Paxton said. "But especially these guys being at the top of the division with them right now, every game puts us ahead of them, so they're important to win."

The Mariners' bats got going early Tuesday night, with Seager hitting a three-run homer in Seattle's four-run first and Zunino padding the lead to 6-0 with his two-run shot in the second.

Paxton (5-1) gave up 9 hits and 1 run in 7 2/3 innings to extend his winning streak to 5 games. The Canadian lefty struck out 6 and walked 1 to lower his ERA to 2.95.

For the Astros, the struggles continued for Keuchel (3-8), the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner. He tied a season-high by yielding seven hits and the seven runs were the most he's allowed this season. It was the second time he's given up three home runs this season as he lost for the third time in four games.

He said he thinks he must be doing something to give away what he's about to throw.

"The first thing that pops up is either I'm tipping or they're getting something on me," Keuchel said. "We'll take a look at it and go from there. If you would've told me I was 3-8 at this point of the season, I probably would've laughed in your face. ... I'll be better."

Marwin Gonzalez was a home run shy of the cycle and drove in Houston's only run with a second-inning double as the Astros dropped their third consecutive.

RANGERS 7, ATHLETICS 4 Adrian Beltre hit a tiebreaking home run to lead off the eighth inning and host Texas scored all of its runs on a season-high five home runs to beat Oakland. Shin-Soo Choo's game-tying two-run home run in the seventh, right after Delino DeShields had a bunt single to end an 0-for-21 stretch, gave Choo a 12-game hitting streak.

REX SOX 6, TIGERS 0 J.D. Martinez hit his 20th home run and Steve Wright pitched seven sharp innings in his first start of the season as Boston blanked visiting Detroit. Xander Bogaerts also hit a home run for the Red Sox, who have won six of eight.

YANKEES 7, BLUE JAYS 2 Miguel Andujar hit his first career grand slam, CC Sabathia pitched seven innings to snap a five-start winless streak and visiting New York won for the sixth time in seven games. Andujar connected off right-hander Seunghwan Oh in the seventh inning, his seventh home run of the season.

TWINS 4-3, WHITE SOX 2-6 Visiting Chicago got solid pitching performances from two of their young cornerstones, squandering Reynaldo Lopez's start in losing the first game of a doubleheader but backing Lucas Giolito to win the nightcap. Lopez allowed two or fewer earned runs for the ninth time in 12 starts this season. The White Sox jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning of the second game, getting a two-run home run from Jose Abreu, an RBI single from Kevan Smith and an RBI double by Adam Engel.

INTERLEAGUE

NATIONALS 4, RAYS 2 Max Scherzer pitched eight strong innings to become the first 10-game winner in the majors this season, striking out 13 in host Washington's victory over Tampa Bay. Scherzer (10-1) won his ninth consecutive decision while scattering five hits.

ORIOLES 2, METS 1 Alex Cobb gave up 1 run and 2 hits in 6 innings, striking out 7 and walking 1 as visiting Baltimore broke a seven-game losing streak with a victory over New York, which lost its fifth in a row.

INDIANS 3, BREWERS 2 Corey Kluber scattered seven hits over seven innings to move into a tie for the American League lead with his ninth victory, leading Cleveland past visiting Milwaukee.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MARLINS 7, CARDINALS 4 Brian Anderson (Razorbacks) and J.T. Riddle hit home runs as visiting Miami ended a six-game losing streak with a victory over St. Louis. Anderson had a two-run home run and two singles for the Marlins, who had lost nine of 10.

ROCKIES 9, REDS 6 Chris Iannetta hit a two-run home run off Anthony DeSclafani and Carolos Gonzalez added a three-run shot to power Colorado past host Cincinnati and end a four-game losing streak.

DODGERS 5, PIRATES 0 Joc Pederson, Yaisel Puig and Cody Bellinger hit home runs as visiting Los Angeles slugged its way past Pittsburgh. Pederson hit a two-run shot off Joe Musgrove in the second inning. Puig led off the fourth with his seventh of the season and Bellinger drilled a long blast that smacked off the batter's eye in center field against reliever Tyler Glasnow in the sixth.

PHILLIES 6, CUBS 1 Zach Eflin pitched into the eighth inning, Nick Williams hit a home run and visiting Philadelphia snapped a three-game slide with a victory over Chicago. Williams had three RBI and Eflin (2-2) allowed 1 run on 8 hits in a season-high 7 2/3 innings.

