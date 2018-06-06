Off the Wire

BASEBALL

Molina, Martinez active

The St. Louis Cardinals activated All-Stars Yadier Molina and Carlos Martinez from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday. The moves were announced before the series opener with Miami. Molina, out since May 5 with a pelvic injury with traumatic hematoma, missed 26 games. He played two games over the weekend for the Class AA Springfield Cardinals on an injury rehabilitation assignment. Molina caught five innings Saturday and eight innings Sunday. Molina was batting .272 with 6 home runs and 17 RBI in 30 games played when he got hurt. Martinez, who made his last appearance for the Cardinals on May 8, was leading the National League with his 1.62 ERA at the time of his injury (right lat strain), going 3-2 in eight starts. He worked four innings in an injury rehab starting assignment for Springfield on May 31.

Rangers cut Lincecum

Tim Lincecum won't be making a major league comeback with the Texas Rangers, who had signed the two-time NL Cy Young winner during spring training with plans for him to be a reliever. The Rangers granted Lincecum his unconditional release Tuesday after the end of his 30-day rehab assignment at Class AAA Round Rock. "Despite best intentions and a lot of hard work, we just didn't feel that it was the right move to bring him up right now," General Manager Jon Daniels said. A three-time World Series champion with the San Francisco Giants, Lincecum hasn't pitched in the majors since August 2016 with the Los Angeles Angels. Lincecum, who will turn 34 on June 15, had season-ending hip surgery in September 2015 while still with the Giants. He made a brief comeback with the Angels the next season, going 2-6 with a 9.16 ERA in nine starts, the last on Aug. 5, 2016. After Lincecum impressed during an offseason tryout for scouts, the Rangers signed him in March with the idea that he might even become a closer. But he developed a blister on his right middle finger and started the season on the disabled list. With his rehab assignment up Tuesday, the Rangers had to make a move. In 10 appearances for Round Rock, Lincecum had a 5.68 ERA with 10 strikeouts and 9 walks in 12 innings.

ESPN caves to cries

ESPN blinked. The World Wide Leader infuriated the New York Yankees on Friday by flexing their 1 p.m. EDT game July 8 in Toronto to Sunday Night Baseball, meaning an 8 p.m. start. The day before, the Yankees agreed to a July 9 doubleheader with the Orioles in Baltimore. A Sunday Night Baseball game would have required the Yankees to essentially play three games in a 24-hour span. Under pressure from the Yankees, the Players Association, Commissioner Rob Manfred and ESPN flexed again Tuesday. The Yankees/Blue Jays game returned to its original 1 p.m. start and the network picked up the Angels/Dodgers contest for that day's telecast. "Obviously really good news we got today," said Aaron Boone, who despite his previous job as an ESPN analyst, blasted his former employer over the weekend.

FOOTBALL

Lymphoma ails Gettleman

New York Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman has lymphoma and will soon begin treatment, and he said he is encouraged by the prognosis. Gettleman, hired in the offseason to replace Jerry Reese, released a statement Tuesday about his health. He said he recently "underwent an annual physical, during which it was discovered I have lymphoma. Over the past week, I have undergone more testing to determine the course of treatment, which is scheduled to start in the very near future. Gettleman said he plans to continue working "as much as the treatment process will allow." The 67-year-old Gettleman formerly was general manager of the Carolina Panthers.

Replacements to get ring

The Washington Redskins will honor their 1987 replacement team that won all three games by giving the players Super Bowl rings next week. The team will hold a ceremony Tuesday at its practice facility with replacement players and the general manager of the 1987 NFL champions, Charley Casserly. It's an unusual move considering how divisive the replacement games were during the NFL players' strike that season. But the replacements helped Washington go 11-4 overall -- one game was canceled by the walkout -- before winning two playoff games and the Super Bowl over Denver. Team owner Dan Snyder said, "Their contributions are part of Redskins history and represent an integral reason why a Lombardi Trophy from the 1987 campaign resides in our facility today."

Dormady picks Houston

Former Tennessee quarterback Quinten Dormady has transferred to Houston, where he will be eligible to play this season. Dormady played in 16 games and made five starts in three seasons with the Volunteers. He began last season as Tennessee's starting quarterback before a shoulder injury and surgery cut short his season. He passed for 925 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2017. Dormady joins a team that seems to have a starter in junior D'Eriq King but no experienced depth.

XFL gets commissioner

Former NFL quarterback Oliver Luck is leaving his high-ranking position at the NCAA to become commissioner of the XFL, the second edition of professional wrestling mogul Vince McMahon's football league. McMahon announced the hire four months after unveiling plans to relaunch the XFL, which folded in 2001 after its only season. The new XFL is scheduled to begin in 2020. Luck, the father of Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, played four seasons for the Houston Oilers after being drafted in the second round out of West Virginia in 1982. He graduated from the University of Texas law school in 1987. Luck went on to a successful career in sports management in the professional and college ranks. He joined the NCAA in 2014 as executive vice president of regulatory affairs and strategic partnerships. Luck has served as president of the now-defunct NFL Europe and was general manager for two of the league's teams in Germany. He was later president and general manager of the Houston Dynamo, leading the franchise to two MLS Cup titles. Before joining the NCAA, he spent four years as athletic director of West Virginia, orchestrating the school's move to the Big 12.

TENNIS

Murray not ready

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray says he is "not quite ready to return" from his hip operation and is pulling out of a grass-court tournament in the Netherlands next week. "I am still aiming to play in the coming weeks," Murray said in a statement released Tuesday night, "but I want to be 100 percent when I do return." The former No. 1-ranked player has not competed on tour since losing in the Wimbledon quarterfinals in July. He had surgery on his right hip in Australia in January. Ever since then, he has been targeting a return during the grass-court circuit, with an eye to being prepared to participate in Wimbledon, where play begins July 2. Murray, who turned 31 last month, called his recovery "very slow," saying it is taking "a lot longer than I think me or any of my team kind of expected at the beginning."

HOCKEY

Shake-up for Islanders

New York Islanders president of hockey operations Lou Lamoriello fired General Manager Garth Snow and Coach Doug Weight, naming himself the team's new general manager. Lamoriello announced the shake-up Tuesday, two weeks after leaving Toronto for New York and assuming what ownership called "full authority over all hockey matters." Lamoriello will begin the search for a new coach immediately. The Islanders missed the playoffs eight times in Snow's 12 years as general manager, including the past two seasons. Snow had four years left on his contract. Weight recently finished his first full season as coach after replacing Jack Capuano in January 2017. The latest front-office development comes with the Islanders at a crossroads this summer as face of the franchise John Tavares can become a free agent July 1.

