Police: Arkansan dies in moped crash; 26-year-old found in creek with 'only his right arm' above water

A moped wreck Tuesday night in Northwest Arkansas left its driver dead and a passenger hurt, state police said.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 7:30 p.m. as 26-year-old Michael Turner of Fayetteville was driving north on U.S. 71 Business in Fayetteville, according to a preliminary report.

Police say the vehicle struck a curb on the highway’s east side just south of West 9th Street before leaving the road and striking a sign.

The moped then fell into Tanglewood Branch Creek and hit a concrete retaining wall, authorities noted.

Turner became “immersed” in the creek “with only his right arm above the water,” the report states. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 32-year-old passenger, Ladonna Huddleston of Fayetteville, was hurt in the crash, police said.

The weather was clear and roads were said to be dry at the time.

At least 186 deaths have been recorded so far this year in crashes on Arkansas roads, based on preliminary figures.

A call to the Fayetteville Police Department for more information was not returned Wednesday morning.