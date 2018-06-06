Prosecutor to seek murder indictments for Arkansas man charged in deadly I-30 wreck

A prosecutor says she plans to seek murder charges against an Arkansas man who was driving during a crash that killed two people on Interstate 30 earlier this year.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, Isiah Williams, 67, of Ashdown had a blood alcohol level of 0.216 percent — which is more than two-and-a-half times the legal limit — when the Ford F-150 pickup he was driving hit a tree along I-30 in Bowie County, Texas on Feb. 2.

Two passengers in the pickup, Jimmie Gant, 62, of Ashdown, and Kathy Brown, 59, of Texarkana, Texas, died in the single-vehicle crash.

Two counts of intoxication manslaughter were listed for Williams during a hearing on Tuesday, but Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp said she anticipates "asking the grand jury for indictments for felony murder."

Williams has at least five prior DWI convictions, the Texarkana Gazette reported.

A person can be charged with murder if a death results while a different felony offense, such as felony driving while intoxicated, is being committed. Court records in Arkansas show Williams was arrested April 8, 2016, for DWI fifth offense in Miller County. He pleaded guilty June 14, 2016, and received a four-year prison term and one-year suspended sentence.

In the February crash, the pickup was traveling east on I-30 when it veered off the roadway, crossed across a large grassy area and a ditch before striking a tree.

"Williams later stated the rear passenger was intoxicated and became angry leaning forward grabbing the steering wheel," the affidavit states. "The speedometer was locked on 63 miles per hour and the driver stated he had the cruise control set on 65 miles per hour. The distance from the time the vehicle left the roadway until impact with the tree would have given a person who was not impaired more than ample time to brake."

According to the affidavit, there was no evidence Williams attempted to use his brakes before the collision.