Southside's Davenport trying to make up for lost time

College camps are full speed ahead and Fort Smith Southside linebacker Darin Davenport is trying to make up for lost time and show coaches what he can do.

He started off strong as a sophomore by recording 64 tackles, one sack, one interception and a recovered fumble in 4.5 games before suffering the first of two ACL injuries to both knees.

“I’ve been working on getting stronger and a lot faster,” Davenport said. “Right now, we have a new defensive coordinator so I’m learning a whole new defense and trying to learn so I can teach all the young kids what to do and how to fill holes.”

Davenport, 6-2, 225 pounds, showed his hard work was paying off in the spring when he recorded 4.64 seconds in the 40-yard dash at school.

He’s worked out twice in front of the Razorback staff. He attended the Natural State Elite Camp in Arkadelphia on Saturday and the Razorback Night Camp the next day.

He spoke with tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. and defensive coordinator John Chavis after Sunday’s camp.

“I talked to Coach Lunney after the camp and he said that I looked good running around,” Davenport said. “I told him I would send him film from our pad camp today. Then Coach Chavis talked to me and he gave me his phone number. He said that he wanted to keep in touch and that I’m a great athlete and that he will keep his eye on me.”

“I also told Coach Chavis that our first game is at Bentonville against Bentonville West and he said he might try to come to the game.”

Davenport said he’s 100 percent mentally and physically.

“I’m good,” he said. “Everything feels right and my knees feel perfect.”

The last two years filled with rehabbing his knees has been a test, but Davenport credits his family and coaches for encouragement.

“You have to be patient and you have to do therapy and just trust God and God has a plan for you and you have to follow even though you don’t know what it is,” Davenport said.

Missouri, Memphis, Tulsa, Arkansas State, Central Arkansas and Louisiana Tech are others showing interest.

“It would be God’s blessings to get through all of this and get a DI scholarship to Arkansas or wherever,” Davenport said. “It would be a true blessing.”