Springfield uses big inning to roll past Northwest Arkansas

SPRINGDALE -- Springfield used the long ball in a six-run sixth inning to rally past Northwest Arkansas 12-5 on Tuesday evening in front of 3,552 fans at Arvest Ballpark.

Blake Drake hit a three-run home run and Lane Thomas added a two-run shot in the big sixth inning to help the Cardinals (29-28) maintain their hold on first place in the Texas League North Division. The homer by by Thomas gave Springfield a 9-4 lead.

Northwest Arkansas (27-30) grabbed a 4-3 lead thanks to Alex Liddi's seventh home run of the season, a solo shot in the bottom of the third.

But Springfield responded as six consecutive batters reached base, after Granden Goetzman grounded out to begin the top of the sixth. Drake, hitting in the nine-hole, finished 4-for-5 and drove five runs, while snapping out of a 3-for-17 tailspin.

Edmundo Sosa added four hits, too, while Thomas hit two home runs and drove in four as the Cardinals banged out 17 hits. He took over second place in the Texas League with 13 homers, three behind teammate Victor Roache.

Jake Woodford (3-6) picked up the win thanks to the Cardinals' offensive outburst. The righthander allowed five runs (all earned) on seven hits in five innings of work. He struck out two and walked three. But three Springfield relievers combined for four scoreless innings.

Liddi and Erick Mejia led the Naturals with two hits each.

Short Hops

• Northwest Arkansas scored a run thanks to a double steal in the bottom of the first with Mejia sliding safely home ahead of the tag.

• Naturals center fielder Donnie Dewees Jr. notched his eighth outfield assist of the season to end the top of the fifth inning. That puts him in second place in the Texas League behind Myles Straw of Corpus Christi, who has nine.

• Springfield victimized Naturals reliever Walker Sheller for six runs on five hits in just one-third of an inning. The righthander had allowed just three earned runs over his last 17.2 innings

On Deck: The Naturals will send righthander Foster Griffin (2-6 5.76ERA) to start on the mound in game two of the four-game series. Springfield has not named a starting pitcher.

